Months of uncertainty, marked by legal and financial challenges, overshadowed Floyd Mayweather‘s boxing return. As the year neared its end, his comeback prospects appeared to improve, with reports emerging that the former world champion could face reigning WBC welterweight champion Ryan Garcia early in 2027. However, a recent development suggests Mayweather’s push to reclaim boxing glory with a financially lucrative matchup may not be as smooth as expected.

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“Since Floyd Mayweather has contractual obligations to CSI Sports/FIGHT SPORTS that need to be fulfilled before a Ryan Garcia fight could be considered, there will be no fight with Garcia on February 6th, or after, until Mayweather’s fight obligations with CSI are satisfied,” a statement from CSI Sports reportedly said. “This has been confirmed between CSI, Garcia’s attorney, and Garcia’s promoter.”

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The company’s latest move follows the lawsuit it filed back in June. Following Mayweather’s move to compete in an exhibition match against former kickboxing champion Mike Zambidis, CSI Sports filed a case in New York, accusing the former world champion of breaching his contract.

According to the sport promotion company, Mayweather was contractually bound to honor an exhibition bout against Mike Tyson, worth $14 million and including a $2 million advance, as well as a subsequent rematch against his old rival Manny Pacquiao, which reportedly carried a $35 million payout, in addition to pay-per-view shares.

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Apart from the potential matchup against Garcia, CSI Sports has reportedly turned its attention to Mayweather’s upcoming exhibition match.

The former world champion is reportedly lined up to face Matty “The Jedi” Floyd, an Australian boxer from Perth, in a bout on December 19 in Bangkok, Thailand. However, given its stance, CSI Sports will likely seek to block that fight as well.

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“Regarding a Bangkok event announced by Mayweather (the Matty Floyd exhibition),” the statement read. ” CSI’s legal teams in New York, Bangkok, and Perth, Australia, are taking appropriate legal steps to enforce their contractual rights, which prevent Mayweather from engaging in any other fight until his obligations to CSI are satisfied. These same steps were successfully taken recently to stop Mayweather from participating in a fight in Greece.”

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Against that backdrop, it should be noted that the promotion’s previous attempt, when it tried to stop Mayweather from fighting against Zambidis, met with a setback after a New York Federal judge refused to grant its request for an emergency injunction.

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According to the court ruling, CSI Sport reportedly filed to reveal how it would face “irreparable harm” if Mayweather entered a bout. The court stated that any financial or reputational damage resulting from a breach of contract could be resolved through monetary compensation.

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If a court once again declines to approve CSI Sports’ request, it is difficult to see how the proposed matchup against Garcia would move forward, given the exclusive right the promotion reportedly claims. The developments could leave potential broadcasters and financiers wary of supporting the event.

From that perspective, even Team Garcia had made their position clear previously.

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Clouds gather over Mayweather-Garcia fight

“When Floyd is free from other obligations, we will certainly work to make this fight happen; hopefully, real soon,” Garcia’s legal advisor Guadalupe Valencia told Ring Magazine’s Mike Coppinger. “This would only be a real fight—not an exhibition—with Mayweather’s 50-0 on the line.”

What adds a layer to CSI Sports’ move is that it comes after the WBC suggested that Mayweather could face Garcia for a world title.

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“Ryan (Garcia) fought the mandatory Conor Benn; we mandated that last convention, and you can never count out Floyd Mayweather,” Mauricio Sulaiman said at the WBC convention. “We have so many examples. Most of them are bad examples. Muhammad Ali, Chavez, and those great champions that end their careers in a low—Tyson. But there are also good examples.

“I mean, Manny (Pacquiao)—he was criticized, we were criticized for allowing that fight, and he almost became champion… It’s a matter of evaluating whether Floyd has full medicals and has a boxing license—the rules obviously allow him to fight for the title.”

After a year in which much of the news surrounding him involved legal or financial troubles, Mayweather received some legal relief as prominent cases were either dismissed or settled.

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With Garcia also agreeing to their face-off, Mayweather appeared to be looking forward to a new chapter in 2027.

However, much of that now depends on how CSI’s latest measure unfolds.