Floyd Mayweather Files $175M Lawsuit Against Ex-Business Partner Amid California Property Risk

Floyd Mayweather and lawsuits are increasingly becoming synonymous. The ongoing pattern of him being the one facing legal charges has changed to him reportedly filing a $175 million lawsuit against his former business partners.

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A detailed report from ESPN revealed Floyd Mayweather has filed a lawsuit in a New York state court, accusing two former associates—Jona Rechnitz, his former investment manager, and Ayal Frist, a real estate adviser—of cheating him financially over the years. According to the lawsuit, Mayweather felt they mishandled and misused a large amount of money.

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The lawsuit named several defendants besides Rechnitz and Frist, including Frist Apex Ventures (Frist’s real estate firm) and attorney Alexander Seligson, who reportedly handled refinancing paperwork for one of Mayweather’s properties. Mayweather’s legal team believes they played some role in the alleged financial wrongdoing.

“The conduct alleged in this pleading—including the diversion of settlement proceeds, refinance proceeds, and recurring real estate distributions to accounts controlled by Jona Rechnitz through Frist Apex Ventures—demands a full judicial accounting,” Mayweather’s attorney, Leo Jacobs, reportedly stated. “We look forward to obtaining that accounting and to recovering every dollar to which our client is entitled.”

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The case includes a string of transactions ranging from a $7.5 million wire for a “12-month investment” to allegedly pledging roughly $100 million in jewelry as collateral to Miami jewelers for only $13 million, showing how the duo managed to pilfer.

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The lawsuit also claims Mayweather allegedly signed a blank bill of sale on Rechnitz’s suggestion for his 1996 Gulfstream IV, which, according to him, he has no record of who bought it or where the money went. It further alleges unauthorized allocation at Rechnitz’s direction of $15 million of his money for a realty settlement, which was reportedly transferred without his permission.

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Then there’s the case of over $8.8 million from a $16.4 million loan on four properties that the lawsuit claims was allegedly sent to Frist Apex Ventures without an explanation. Out of this, only $2.5 million has been returned to Mayweather.

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The 23-page complaint also lists $2.1 million from an $8.2 million refinance of one of his Las Vegas properties that was diverted to Frist Apex Ventures without his authorization. The suit blames Jona Rechnitz of diverting a $1 million deposit intended for a 2025 New York property purchase to pay a local jeweler, causing the property deal to fall through. The suit further accuses Ayal Frist of falsely representing himself as a manager or CEO of Vada Properties on official documents, despite never being appointed to these roles.

Altogether, the lawsuit paints what Mayweather’s team describes as years of financial misconduct involving money, property, and luxury assets.

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For Mayweather, another lawsuit may not come as much of a surprise given his growing list of legal battles. But the timing adds another layer to the situation since it comes just a day after a Nevada court ruled against him in a paternity lawsuit that now poses a $2 million risk to his property.

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“Per the court,” TMZ Sports reported. “Floyd has only paid about $151K of what he owes, so the judge ruled Paige (Moorehead) can place a lien worth up to $2 million on property owned by Mayweather in California, helping ensure she gets the money for the child.”

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During the paternity suit, the court legally declared the legendary boxer the father of a 4-year-old girl in March 2026 since Mayweather had failed to respond to court orders for a DNA test. As such, the judge issued a default judgment, ensuring Mayweather will have to pay child support of around a million dollars for the daughter born in December 2021. Since he has yet to pay up, the judge directed Paige Moorehead to place a lien of up to $2 million on Mayweather’s California property to help secure future payments.

Taken together, the developments have fueled a growing perception around the boxing legend, who for years projected an image of enormous wealth and an ultra-luxurious lifestyle.

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Mayweather has increasingly found himself moving between courtrooms while simultaneously attempting a return to professional boxing.

The rising number of lawsuits has also raised questions about his financial standing. Last month, reports emerged that the IRS had hit Mayweather with a $7.3 million lien. Shortly afterward, a private jet service provider filed a lawsuit claiming unpaid services worth roughly $105K.

Those developments have only added to the scrutiny surrounding Mayweather at a time when he is preparing for another return to the ring.

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Going back to the latest case, the defendants have yet to publicly address the accusations. ESPN revealed that it attempted to contact Rechnitz, Frist, and attorney Alexander Seligson for comment. However, none of them immediately responded to the requests.

So the allegations currently only reflect Mayweather’s side of the story. But with lawsuits, liens, and financial disputes continuing to pile up around him, the scrutiny surrounding the boxing legend appears far from over as he heads toward the much-anticipated bout against Manny Pacquiao, scheduled for September in Las Vegas.