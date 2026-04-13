Floyd Mayweather Hit With Another Financial Lawsuit After IRS Filed $7.3M Tax Lien

If trouble brewed on land, even up in the air, Floyd Mayweather appears to need a breather. After reports of the IRS filing a $7.3 million tax lien emerged, it now appears that the former world champion is confronting another lawsuit, this time from a private jet service over an unpaid bill.

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His comeback announcement created ample noise, and the contractual confusion surrounding the Pacquiao rematch drew mixed reactions. But the focus continues to shift toward the unbeaten legend’s monetary strain. While still considered the richest boxer, with an estimated $400 million net worth, financial distress continues to challenge that perception. The latest update about six-figure dues only adds to the situation.

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“Floyd Mayweather sued for allegedly not paying $105K for jet services,” a tweet from Complex read.

In a detailed report, the outlet added more context, citing a complaint filed in Los Angeles County.

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“Jet Set Aircraft Inc. is seeking more than $105,000 from Mayweather and several co-defendants over services connected to a 2025 charter,” the piece stated. “The lawsuit names Mayweather, his company TBE Aviation, and others, alleging they failed to cover costs after requesting and using private aviation services.”

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“The filing outlines a series of claims, including breach of contract, unjust enrichment, and fraud, and argues that the defendants accepted the services but failed to fulfill their payment obligations. The company says it provided a range of aviation-related support, such as pilots, fuel, maintenance, and flight coordination, at the defendants’ request.”

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The complainant has claimed damages totaling $105,690.01. While they were reportedly assured that payment would be made, those commitments, however, went unfulfilled, forcing them to seek full repayment, including interest and additional charges. According to the filing, the services covered pilots, fuel, maintenance, and other flight-related expenses tied to a 2025 trip.

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While the amount may be minor for Mayweather, the case adds to a series of recent financial disputes involving the boxer, most notably the IRS filing.

Floyd Mayweather: Tax man calling, PacMan waiting

Hit with a $7.3 million lien, Mayweather now faces a situation in which the government can go after his assets, including his home and money, until he pays the debt. What stands out is that this is not an old or resolved issue. The unpaid federal taxes pertain to the period from 2018 to 2023 and reportedly remain unpaid as of March 2026.

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In a broader sense, Mayweather’s tax issues have surfaced before, including a $22.2 million settlement with the IRS tied to his 2015 taxes. More recently, a 2023 federal ruling reportedly required him to pay $5.5 million in deficiencies, along with $1.1 million in penalties related to his 2017 filings.

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These developments come at a time when Mayweather is preparing to step back into the ring.

Early in February, after 8 years of retirement, Mayweather announced his return. The news followed reports of exhibition matches against Mike Tyson and Greek kickboxer Mike Zambidis. Attention grew further when it emerged that Mayweather would face Manny Pacquiao in a rematch set for September.

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While most fans viewed it skeptically, Mayweather’s suggestion that it would be an exhibition and not a real fight added another layer to the discussion.

Taken together, his planned return – three fights, even if exhibitions – and the $340 million lawsuit he filed against Showtime and its then-president, Stephen Espinoza, begin to form a pattern that raises questions about whether financial pressures may be playing a role. Otherwise, why, at age 49, does he need to step back into the ring or pursue a former network partner?

While his team insists Mayweather has not been facing any financial strain, the overall situation continues to raise questions, especially as both his in-ring plans and financial disputes unfold at the same time.