A few days ago, while promoting his upcoming exhibition in Bangkok, Floyd Mayweather teased a potential fight against welterweight champion Ryan Garcia. But, given the scrutiny surrounding his legal and financial challenges, the comments drew considerable skepticism. With the latest development, Mayweather may have some reason to feel vindicated.

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“A Las Vegas court dismissed felony charges against Floyd Mayweather Jr. on Wednesday at the request of prosecutors, following allegations the boxer wrote a bad check to purchase a watch, according to court records,” the Associate Press reported.

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A public relations officer from the DA’s office shared an update.

“Both parties are satisfied,” they told MMA Junkie. “Therefore, the State will be dismissing the case.”

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The development follows the filing of the two felony charges against the former world champion in April this year.

According to the complaint, Mayweather reportedly bought an Audemars Piguet in December 2024. In the USA, prices for the luxury watch reportedly range from $20,000 to more than $150,000. For this particular purchase, Mayweather allegedly wrote a $200,000 check from a Wells Fargo account to Gold and Beyond, a high-end resale boutique in Las Vegas.

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The complaint further alleged that Mayweather wrote the check despite having “insufficient money, property, or credit” to cover the full cost of the watch.

After Clark County filed the complaint on April 27, 2026, the court ordered Mayweather to appear. The former champion was subsequently represented by his legal team.

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The two charges included “theft, value $100,000 or greater” and “draw or pass check with intent to defraud, value $1,200 or greater,” with the complaint alleging that Mayweather acted “knowingly, feloniously, and without lawful authority.”

If Mayweather had been convicted of the fraud charge, the potential punishment included a prison sentence of between one and four years, a $5000 fine, and restitution. The theft charge, meanwhile, carried a 20-year prison sentence and a $15,000 fine.

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The attorney representing Gold and Beyond later spoke with ESPN.

“The reason for the delay is that my guy trusted Mayweather and was trying to give him every opportunity to make good on that,” they said. “And it got to the point where he wasn’t getting responses and wasn’t getting money for a watch that Mayweather had for well over a year.”

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Mayweather’s attorney, meanwhile, claimed that the boxer never intended to cheat the complainant.

“This matter does not belong in the criminal courts,” they wrote in the statement. “And Mr. Mayweather looks forward to being vindicated through the court proceedings.”

According to a report by ESPN, Mayweather did not face any travel restrictions because of the case, with his next court hearing scheduled for September 17.

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The case was subsequently postponed until November 19. However, reports suggest that prosecutors moved to dismiss the felony charges on November 18, resulting in the cancellation of the scheduled hearing.

Floyd Mayweather gets a much-needed legal break

Separately, Mayweather received legal relief in July when a court declined a request for a temporary restraining order from sports promotion company CSI Sports, which had filed a breach-of-contract case against him.

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Earlier, another legal development had gone in Mayweather’s favor when the counterclaims against him in his $100 million defamation case against Business Insider were dismissed. Mayweather also dropped his own claims against the publication over its real estate reporting, with both sides reaching an agreement to voluntarily dismiss the case with prejudice.

The agreement reportedly resulted in the dismissal of all counterclaims brought by the publication against Mayweather, with both sides agreeing to cover their own legal fees and costs.

However, the former boxer still faces a few unresolved legal matters.

In June, his $340 million lawsuit against former broadcast partner Showtime suffered a major setback.

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“Showtime has filed a motion for default judgment against Mayweather Promotions LLC in regard to their cross-claim against Floyd Mayweather’s $340M California lawsuit,” the tweet from the combat sports account Fight Opinion read.

The $7.3 tax lien filed by the IRS also remains part of Mayweather’s financial record, with no publicly available information confirming that it has been paid or released.