Floyd Mayweather’s Ex-Opponent Dismisses Mike Tyson Exhibition for Trying to Fool Boxing Fans

As Jake Paul inched closer to a showdown with Anthony Joshua, a bizarre twist caught everyone’s attention. Paul’s former opponent, now 59-year-old Mike Tyson, called him out for a rematch. The YouTuber-turned-fighter and the boxing legend fought an eight-round bout last November. Although the event became a blockbuster, their headlining match came under heavy scrutiny. So the sudden push for a second fight left many holding their breath.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Just weeks earlier, reports of an exhibition match between Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather set for spring 2026 stunned fans. On paper, a friendly exhibition between two retired icons seems reasonable. But given Tyson’s age and medical concerns, many feel Iron Mike is biting off more than he can chew. Even insiders, like Andre Berto, whom Mayweather fought before his retirement bout against Conor McGregor, see glaring problems with the matchup.

ADVERTISEMENT

Andre Berto calls out the Mayweather-Tyson hype

The former welterweight champion, often referred to by his middle name “Mike,” appeared on Mike Perry’s Overdogs podcast. Berto seemed at a loss for words when Perry asked his thoughts on the proposed Mayweather-Tyson exhibition. “Floyd-Tyson. Floyd-Tyson, man. I mean, we already see what type of Tyson we’re going to get,” he stated.

Imago 14.09.2023 Offenbach am Main, Capiol Mike Tyson – Eine Gala der Superlative Michael Gerard Mike Tyson Ex-US-amerikanischer Schwergewichtsboxer auf der Bühne *** 14 09 2023 Offenbach am Main, Capiol Mike Tyson A gala of superlatives Michael Gerard Mike Tyson Ex US American heavyweight boxer on stage

Brushing aside Perry’s concern over the obvious size difference between Mayweather and Tyson, Berto highlighted what he felt was the real issue. “Tyson, my man’s almost 60 years old. He tired,” the former champion said. What shocked him most was how the fight has been marketed. “The craziest thing about it is, like, just me watching the buildup with him and with him and Jake all through the promotion, they’re trying to sell a 20-25-year-old Mike Tyson to the public,” he stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Floyd Mayweather, on the other hand, remains in excellent shape at 48. So Berto believes the exhibition would likely resemble Paul vs. Tyson. “I think you’re going to see the same type of situation. Just going to try to outbox him and move around him and make him look old like he—I mean, like Jake did,” Andre Berto noted.

He later mentioned running into Mayweather recently in Miami. He was unsurprised to find the undefeated star still in remarkable condition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Tyson wants fans to embrace chaos – But is that really what this is?

As of now, key details of the Mayweather-Tyson exhibition, such as date, venue, broadcaster, and specific rules, remain unknown. Still, in this era of unexpected matchups, Tyson seems to be embracing the unpredictability. “This fight is something neither the world nor I ever thought would or could happen. However, boxing has entered a new era of the unpredictable, and this fight is as unpredictable as it gets,” he’s reported to have said.

Most likely, the match may not even have an official winner.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, even from an entertainment standpoint, many question whether fans truly want to see a bout like this. And let’s not forget, before they fought in November last year, Jake Paul and Mike Tyson had a fight scheduled in July. However, the organizers had to cancel it after Tyson met with a mid-flight medical emergency. Paul ultimately fought Mike Perry as a replacement.

The incident raised concerns about Tyson’s safety, and when the rescheduled fight happened, it was clear: this wasn’t the Mike Tyson of his prime.

So if fans expect a fresh-as-ever Iron Mike to step in against Mayweather, they may need to reconsider. They must ask themselves whether they really want more “unpredictable” and outlandish matchups.

ADVERTISEMENT

What about you? Do you agree with Andre Berto’s comments?