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Floyd Mayweather’s Next Fight in Athens Falls Flat as Fans Bring Up Past Nightmares

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Jaideep R Unnithan

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May 18, 2026 | 5:16 AM EDT

HomeBoxing

Floyd Mayweather’s Next Fight in Athens Falls Flat as Fans Bring Up Past Nightmares

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Jaideep R Unnithan

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May 18, 2026 | 5:16 AM EDT

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Finally, a confirmation from Floyd Mayweather Jr. Amid all the legal and financial troubles and the confusion surrounding his fights, the undefeated former champion shared an update on his next outing.

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“Mayweather Promotions x Front Row Fight Series, in association with Zambidis Club, presents: Floyd “Money” Mayweather vs. Iron Mike Zambidis,” Mayweather’s latest tweet read. The post included details about the timing, venue, and tickets.

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Still, the comments it received painted a very different picture.

One after another, fans took shots at Floyd Mayweather and his upcoming opponent. Some specifically focused on the widely known issues he continues to face outside the ring. Others, meanwhile, questioned the uncertainty surrounding Mayweather’s recent fight announcements.

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With reports suggesting Mayweather and Pacquiao could still face off under revised plans, confusion around their rematch has begun to settle.

“Breaking: Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao have agreed to terms on an amended deal for a professional fight on Netflix being planned for Sept. 25 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas,” Mike Coppinger revealed two weeks ago.

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Still, the unresolved issue surrounding the proposed exhibition against Mike Tyson continues to linger.

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But it is the issues outside the ring that continue to confuse fans and observers even more.

Last month, reports revealed that the IRS had filed a $7.3 million lien against Mayweather for unpaid taxes. Another report also revealed how a private jet service filed a $105K lawsuit against the boxing legend for unpaid services.

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More recently, reports suggested that Mayweather had dropped a $100 million legal case against a leading publication.

Amid all that, many fans did not expect Mayweather himself to finally provide confirmation.

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That explains why some quickly shared unfiltered reactions online.

Floyd Mayweather continues to divide opinion

For instance, pointing to Mayweather’s financial issues, one user took a dig at his famous moniker, “Money.” “Floyd “Out of Money” Mayweather, you gotta fight again to pay the bills, dude? You made billions?” they wrote.

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To be clear, while reports about the former champion’s financial troubles abound, the situation still remains unclear enough to properly assess his actual financial standing.

Some, meanwhile, didn’t spare even Mayweather’s past. Referencing Mayweather’s Olympic history, one wrote, “Lol Floyd Mayweather Jr. never win a Olympic gold medal; you lose that fight.”

That’s still a sore point in Mayweather’s otherwise exemplary career following his controversial loss at the Olympics.

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The same user didn’t spare Mayweather’s professional career either. Questioning his spotless record, they wrote, “Floyd Mayweather fears Manny Pacquiao. Floyd’s boxing record is 49 -1.”

Mayweather has been through close fights before. But there are few doubts surrounding the “Fight of the Century” against Pacquiao, where he secured a convincing win.

Some users then shifted their focus toward his upcoming opponent, Mike Zambidis. Questioning the relevance of the Greek kickboxer, one stated, “Who?” Another added, “Legends??? Who tf is the other guy?”

For the record, Zambidis, 45, is a widely respected former kickboxing champion who competed in promotions including World Version W5, SUPERKOMBAT, and K-1 while building an 18-time world champion resume.

The bitter fan reaction likely stemmed from the months of uncertainty and controversy surrounding Floyd Mayweather.

So even after confirmation finally arrived, many fans still appeared unconvinced, instead venting frustrations online. For now, skepticism surrounding Mayweather’s future plans still appears far from disappearing.

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Jaideep R Unnithan

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Jaideep R. Unnithan is a Senior Boxing Writer at EssentiallySports and one of the division’s most trusted voices. Since joining in October 2022, he has brought a deep love for the sport into every story, whether reporting on live bouts with the ES LiveEvent Desk or unpacking the legacy of fighters from different eras as part of the features desk. Trained under EssentiallySports’ prestigious Journalistic Excellence Program, which is a specialized training initiative designed to refine top writers' skills through mentorship and advanced sports journalism techniques, Jaideep’s writing reflects a quiet authority shaped by two years of covering boxing’s flashpoints and fault lines. He is drawn to the warrior code of legends like Alexis Argüello and Marvin Hagler, while also staying attuned to the promise of rising stars like Jesse 'Bam' Rodriguez, David Benavidez, and Dmitry Bivol. Jaideep has a special fascination with Naoya Inoue’s old-school grit. Beyond writing, he reads widely, a habit that sharpens his storytelling, whether he’s tracing the rhythm of a classic fight or preparing his next ringside dispatch. Before joining EssentiallySports, Jaideep worked as a client manager and team manager in corporate roles, bringing strong organizational and communication skills to his journalistic career. He has also completed notable certifications, including a Non-Fiction Book Writing Workshop.

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