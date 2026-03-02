Floyd Mayweather’s Sister Set for Pro Debut on Separate Card the Same Day He Fights Mike Tyson

On April 25, boxing will enter history as two siblings from one of the sport’s most revered families will fight on the same day! On that day, Floyd Mayweather, the biggest name from the clan, is expected to face Iron Mike Tyson in Congo. Meanwhile, at Harrah’s Philadelphia Casino & Racetrack, his sister Fatima Mayweather will make her debut in a celebrity boxing event.

“Floyd Mayweather’s sister, Fatimah ‘Trouble Time’ Mayweather, is making her boxing debut this April,” the tweet from boxing news account @NoSmokeBoxing read, adding, “Stepping into the ring as part of the Chrisean Rock vs. Zenith Zion card 👀‼️”

While Floyd Mayweather and Mike Tyson‘s match remains tentative, details surrounding Fatima Mayweather’s fight appear more concrete. Promoted by celebrity and hybrid MMA outfit Xrumble, rapper Chrisean Rock and pro wrestler Zenith Zion headline the card. Fatima Mayweather will reportedly co-headline the show, facing MMA fighter “Vicious” Venus Marcial. In a recent interview with hip hop outlet “All HipHop,” Fatima, who goes by the nickname “Trouble Time,” shared her thoughts on her debut.

“It was always good. I didn’t have to worry about anything,” she said when asked how she felt growing up a Mayweather. “But I always had people who wanted to test me or try me. I hear, ‘You’re Floyd’s sister’; I hear that to this day. I’m always going to live behind that shadow, no matter what it is. So I’m trying to put my own name out there. It can go good or bad. I have always been tested, though. ‘Let me see if she got them hands like that. ‘So I always had to fight.”

Explaining how she got her increasingly familiar nickname – a blend of her alter ego on “Firecracker” and a push from friend and podcaster Jason Lee – Fatima said she started boxing when she was young. However, she had to stop because her grandmother and father didn’t want her to fight. Her dad felt boxing wasn’t worth it financially, especially for his daughter.

But she had always wanted to fight, and since she was already doing it in the streets, she decided she might as well pursue it professionally and get paid for it.

Floyd Mayweather eyes history once again

Her professional debut landing on the same day as her brother’s exhibition may be coincidence, but the timing adds another layer to the storyline. Floyd Mayweather returns to the ring nearly 20 months after he fought John Gotti III in their rematch in Mexico City.

Though details regarding the Tyson friendly are still developing, what caught the boxing world’s attention was the announcement that the 50-0 star plans to compete again as a professional fighter. Mayweather announced his retirement after the August 2017 fight against former UFC champion Conor McGregor.

Nearly ten years after Mayweather and rival Manny Pacquiao delivered the richest fight in sporting history, the two former champions now plan to stage a comeback on a Netflix event tentatively scheduled for September 19 at the Sphere.

Speaking to “All HipHop,” Fatima Mayweather expressed how the prospect of watching her brother step back into the ring excited her. She was “ready to be ringside like usual.”

Boxing has seen several siblings compete alongside each other, including champions, but instances of them fighting on the same day or card remain rare. One notable example dates back to 2008, when all the Alvarez brothers, including Canelo, appeared on the same card.

In celebrity and crossover boxing, such scheduling is more common. Jake Paul and Logan Paul made their amateur boxing debuts on August 25, 2018. Fans will now turn their attention to how this unique chapter unfolds for the two Mayweather siblings.