Floyd Mayweather Saves Al Haymon From Public Embarrassment Amid $340M Showtime Lawsuit Tied to Pacquiao, McGregor Fights

Floyd Mayweather has a friendly scheduled against Mike Tyson this spring. Ideally, the boxing world should be buzzing around the apparently mismatched exhibition. But it is not. As often happens in Mayweather’s case, conversations center on money. In a notable development, the world’s richest boxer decided to file a $340 million lawsuit against Showtime Networks and its former president, Stephen Espinoza.

Years ago, the partnership produced some of Mayweather’s most iconic fights, including the bout against Manny Pacquiao and later with Conor McGregor. Adding intrigue to the turn of events now drawing attention across the boxing world is that recent reports suggest Floyd Mayweather may have gone easier on one of the figures included in the lawsuit – his former manager, PBC boss Al Haymon.

Floyd Mayweather may overlook former manager in legal action vs. Showtime

Dana Rafael revealed the development through a tweet. Posting the full 25-page filing on his official X account, the award-winning journalist wrote, “Floyd Mayweather sues Showtime & Stephen Espinoza for $340M, claiming they assisted Al Haymon, his former manager, of stealing that much from him.”

The tweet immediately caught the attention of users. One wondered why Mayweather chose to go after Showtime and Espinoza but spare Haymon. In response, Rafael added, “Based on what I’m told, Floyd has already quietly settled with Haymon. I don’t know that for sure, but that’s the word.”

While Rafael may have shared what his sources relayed, another user offered a different angle. According to that user, people close to the situation said Al Haymon had contracts structured well in advance to protect him from lawsuits down the road.

It may still take time before clearer details about the multi-million-dollar litigation emerge.

Mayweather’s court fight surprises network boss Stephen Espinoza

In the lawsuit, Mayweather claimed Showtime and Espinoza colluded with his former manager, Al Haymon, to misappropriate fight earnings. The amount sought in damages is reportedly around $340 million, which Mayweather believes was his share from some of the biggest fights he participated in. Reportedly, Mayweather made approximately $600 million from the 2016 Pacquiao fight alone.

Stephen Espinoza weighed in on the lawsuit. A lawyer himself, he was careful not to comment on legal specifics that could potentially prove self-incriminating. Speaking with Compass on the Beat, he said he had yet to review the lawsuit. “I have not seen the paperwork,” he said before adding, “I’ve seen the reports, I’ve seen the descriptions, and as usual, the attorneys don’t want me out there publicly saying it.”

Emphasizing his reputation, Espinoza said he had acted fairly in all his dealings. “I’m proud of my reputation. I think it’s one of integrity. I’ve never done anything to make sure that a fighter got less than every penny that he deserved,” the former Showtime president said.

Still, Espinoza could not hide his surprise at the development. Being sued shocked him personally, and he said he does not fully understand why Mayweather is pursuing legal action against him.

What continues to draw attention is the timing of Mayweather’s lawsuit. It came nine years after he fought his last professional bout, the 50th, against Conor McGregor. So what pushed the boxing great to pursue legal action now?

With multiple reports hinting at possible financial strain for the former world champion and Olympian, some believe money pressure rather than newly discovered wrongdoing could be behind the move. Fans will have to follow closely as further developments emerge in this massive legal fight.