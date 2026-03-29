Floyd Mayweather Shares His Two Cents on Devin Haney vs. Rolly Romero Fight Talks

As he navigates his own dilemma regarding the upcoming fights, or exhibitions, as he prefers to call them, Floyd Mayweather has found himself in an unusual spot. He has to choose between two fighters he previously mentored – who wins when Devin Haney and Rolando Romero face off?

Mayweather’s predicament comes amid growing talk about a potential match between the two welterweight champions. At 147 pounds, Haney holds the WBO belt, while Romero holds the WBA title. That possibility has fueled discussions around title unification. Both champions have rebounded from recent setbacks, adding to the intrigue around the matchup. Even before anything is confirmed, some fans and observers have already started making their picks. The same, however, cannot be said for Floyd Mayweather. He tread carefully when a reporter pressed him for his take on the Haney-Romero matchup.

“I mean, Devin Haney is a hell of a fighter,” Mayweather said. “Rolly, I mean, he—without this kid—didn’t have that much experience, and for him to be where he’s at with not much experience, I’m proud of him. So, if (he) and Devin come together and have a big fight this year, I’m proud of them both.”

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The former world champion clearly didn’t want to take sides. That stance stems from his close association with both Devin Haney and Rolando Romero.

While he is no longer linked with Mayweather Promotions, Rolando Romero has been part of the stable since his professional debut, and he still appreciates that association.

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“Everything Floyd has done for me, man, I appreciate everything that Floyd has done for me,” he told Brian Custer recently. “Every little thing, every little thing he’s done for me. And in reality, Floyd saved me when I was homeless. And he doesn’t even realize it. He truly doesn’t realize it. It was July 31st, but in reality, it was August 1st, you know, August 1st. And yeah, he saved my life. And then, in reality, the reason I got closer to God again, you know, he had a big impact on that as well. He doesn’t even realize it.”

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From mentor to tension: Floyd Mayweather and Devin Haney’s shifting dynamic

That connection with Romero has been evident before. Mayweather once called out Ryan Garcia, claiming that a fighter from his stable (Romero) would beat him. He even wagered a six-figure sum. Years later, that prediction held up when Romero knocked down Garcia before claiming a unanimous victory last May.

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His equation with Devin Haney, meanwhile, appears more layered.

The WBO welterweight champion trained at the boxing great’s gym in Las Vegas, honing his skills under Mayweather and his father’s guidance. Given that his fighting style closely resembled Mayweather’s, some even called Devin Haney a “mini Mayweather.”

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While there are several videos of the two training together, reports indicate Haney acted as one of Mayweather’s principal sparring partners in the build-up to the bout against Conor McGregor. Over time, however, the relationship appeared to cool, with both sides even trading subtle jabs.

Footage of Bill Haney, Devin’s father and trainer, and Floyd Mayweather engaging in a heated argument two years ago remains fresh in memory.

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Unlike his ties with Haney and Romero, Mayweather’s relationship with Gervonta Davis turned more contentious, with the two trading sharp exchanges on social media. That history could be one reason Mayweather may not want to burn bridges with two fighters he knows well.

Like most fans, he would rather wait and see how the fight plays out if and when it is finalized. One thing he did make clear, however, is this – if it happens, Devin Haney vs. Rolly Romero would be one hell of a fight.