Floyd Mayweather Sued for $4.65M Over Mike Tyson, Manny Pacquiao Fight Deals Amid Felony Charges

In a pattern that’s becoming frustratingly regular, Floyd Mayweather Jr. is facing yet another lawsuit. Reports now indicate a promoter has filed a fresh lawsuit against Mayweather, claiming $4.65 million in damages for failing to fulfill contracted obligations tied to his fights against Mike Tyson and Manny Pacquiao.

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“Floyd Mayweather was sued Thursday as promoter CSI seeks repayment of $4.65 million in advances paid to the boxer for a two-fight deal to face Mike Tyson and Manny Pacquiao, according to a complaint obtained by The Ring’s

(Mike Coppinger),” the Ring Magazine’s X post read.

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“CSI is seeking an injunction to block Mayweather’s exhibition scheduled to take place in Greece on June 27th against Mike Zambidis.”

The lawsuit centers on a disagreement over who controls Floyd Mayweather‘s upcoming boxing plans. Nine years after he retired from professional boxing, the former champion announced his return this February. The development came after reports of an exhibition match against Mike Tyson gained considerable traction. CSI Sports claims it signed contracts giving it exclusive rights to produce the Tyson exhibition and the subsequent rematch with Manny Pacquiao scheduled to take place in September.

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According to CSI, the Tyson event was supposed to happen first, followed by another major fight. However, the promotion alleges Mayweather began making separate deals with other businesses while still under contract. One of those arrangements reportedly involved the Pacquiao fight linked to Netflix, while another involved the June 27 exhibition against Mike Zambidis in Greece.

CSI said they tried to work through some of those issues but found the Zambidis event problematic because it allegedly violates the exclusive provisions of its contracts. CSI argues that even though the Tyson fight was postponed due to the former heavyweight injuring his hand, the agreement still gave time for the bout to be rescheduled before Mayweather could participate in another event.

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As a result, it has now asked a federal court to block the Greece exhibition while also seeking to recover the millions they say they invested in the planned events.

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If the court grants CSI’s request for an injunction, the Mayweather-Zambidis exhibition would likely be postponed or canceled because the stakeholders generally will not proceed with an event that is subject to a court order. Such a ruling may not mean CSI has won the lawsuit. But it would indicate that the judge believes its contractual claims deserve protection while the case is litigated.

It could also strengthen CSI’s leverage on negotiations and could complicate Mayweather’s plans for other fights, including the proposed Tyson exhibition and the Pacquiao rematch. Broadcasters, sponsors, and business partners may also become more reluctant to work on future events until the legal dispute is resolved.

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Floyd Mayweather’s toughest fight may now be taking place outside the ring

The effects, meanwhile, may already be emerging. Veteran boxing journalist Dana Rafael wrote that DAZN may have potentially removed the Mayweather-Zambidis exhibition from its schedule after being informed of CSI’s claims and wanting to avoid getting dragged into a legal dispute. Rafael also reported that Ticketmaster was no longer handling ticket sales for the event after receiving similar notice from CSI.

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“A few things I’ve learned in reading the CSI suit (34 pages) vs. Floyd and speaking to those involved—Netflix is out of the Floyd-Manny rematch. They want the fight in September, but Floyd’s contract with CSI is clear: the Tyson fight must come first, and that is contemplated for September. Floyd’s people also sent CSI a termination letter claiming their deal is void even though he has received more than $4.5M in advances,” the veteran journalist added.

Rafael’s comments are particularly significant because one of the biggest aspects of the proposed Mayweather-Pacquiao II was Netflix’s involvement. Having the world’s biggest OTT streaming services showcase the fight added considerable weight to a matchup that has not really gained momentum among fans, particularly after Mayweather claimed it would be an exhibition and not a professional boxing match.

Against that backdrop, it’s worth recalling comments from Manny Pacquiao, who, when the controversy peaked, fired back by saying Mayweather had already signed a deal and accepted an advance.

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The contractual dispute, however, is only one of several legal issues currently surrounding Mayweather. Notably, the development comes within days of reports emerging that the unbeaten former world champion has been hit with felony charges carrying potentially serious consequences.

Reports recently indicated prosecutors had brought two felony counts – theft and drawing or passing a check with intent to defraud – against the former world champion. If found guilty, Mayweather could face a prison sentence alongside a string of financial penalties.

The legal challenge follows the $7.3 million tax lien filed by the IRS and another $105k lawsuit filed by a private jet service for unpaid services.

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While no communication or statement appears to have come from Team Mayweather, the latest development is likely to add further scrutiny to his comeback plans.