Floyd Mayweather Unfazed by $4.65M Lawsuit Seeking to Block Greece Exhibition Match

If anyone thought the barrage of lawsuits would deter Floyd Mayweather, his latest move suggests otherwise. Ahead of his upcoming exhibition in Athens, where he is set to face former kickboxing champion Mike Zambidis, the unbeaten former champion posted a message to Greek fans.

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The latest twist is that the newest $4.65 million lawsuit against Floyd Mayweather, filed by CSI Sports, seeks to halt the Zambidis exhibition. Yet, despite the mounting legal issues surrounding him, the former champion does not appear dismayed.

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“I want to say thank you to everybody; I want to say thank you for all the support. Greece, I’m on my way. Let’s entertain, let’s have fun, and let’s get people what they want to see. Greece, I’m on my way,” Mayweather said in a video message shared on Instagram by Zambidis and a few others, including the arena where the fight is supposed to take place.

His enthusiasm may not be difficult to understand. Floyd Mayweather is finally preparing to return to the ring after an extended period of inactivity. Following his 2017 bout with Conor McGregor, he retired from professional boxing but remained active in the exhibition circuit. Even that activity slowed in recent years. Since the August 2024 rematch with John Gotti III, Mayweather has not stepped back into the ring.

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The Zambidis exhibition also fits into the comeback plans he outlined in February. Alongside a proposed exhibition against Mike Tyson, the bout was positioned as the second step in a schedule that would eventually lead to a rematch with longtime rival Manny Pacquiao.

Viewed through that lens, Mayweather could simply be eager to lace up again. At the same time, the fights have taken on added importance given the legal and financial challenges currently surrounding Mayweather.

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The broader context is also tied to the lawsuit filed by CSI. The legal dispute revolves around Mayweather’s planned exhibition schedule and competing claims over the rights to stage those events.

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CSI Sports maintains that it entered into binding agreements with the former five-division champion covering a pair of high-profile exhibitions, including a proposed showdown with Mike Tyson and later meeting with Manny Pacquiao. According to the company, those arrangements granted it exclusive authority over the production and promotion of the events.

The conflict, however, emerged when Mayweather allegedly pursued opportunities with other entities despite those commitments. Among the developments reportedly cited in the complaint are reports linking the Pacquiao bout to Netflix and the announcement of a separate appearance against Zambidis in Greece.

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CSI contends that the Tyson event’s delay did not nullify its contractual rights. While the bout was pushed back following Tyson’s hand injury, the company argues that the agreement still allowed sufficient time for the event to be reorganized before Mayweather participated in any other show.

Legal storm surrounds Floyd Mayweather as exhibition nears

As part of its legal action, CSI is seeking judicial intervention to prevent the Greece event from moving forward. The company is also pursuing financial damages, claiming substantial expenditures were made in connection with the planned events. A hearing related to the matter has been scheduled in federal court for Wednesday, June 24.

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Should the court grant CSI’s request for an injunction, the Mayweather-Zambidis exhibition could face postponement or cancellation, given the legal complications such an order would create.

The possibility of court intervention would not be without precedent. Courts have previously intervened in boxing disputes, including the 1991 case involving former boxing champion Julian Solis, whose scheduled bout was blocked after a manager successfully obtained an injunction.

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A related example comes from Australia, where heavyweight Teremoana Teremoana reportedly faced a lawsuit from his promoter, resulting in the Queensland Supreme Court issuing an order restricting him from participating in boxing matches or entering promotional agreements without the promoter’s consent.

Early this year, a court injunction prevented Vergil Ortiz Jr. from negotiating or organizing fights without another promoter while his contractual disputes with Golden Boy were pending. The legal action cast a serious doubt over a proposed fight with Jaron Ennis.

That impact may already be visible in Mayweather’s case. DAZN, which is supposed to air the Zambidis exhibition, has reportedly not listed the event on its June schedule.

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The CSI Sports case is also only one part of a broader legal picture facing Mayweather. Beyond the dispute over his exhibition plans, he is already facing a serious charge that includes two felony counts. This follows the $7.3 million tax lien and another six-figure lawsuit filed by a private jet service provider.

Taken together, those developments present an increasingly challenging situation for the former world champion, who spent years traveling the globe while showcasing his uber-luxurious lifestyle.

For now, attention turns to the court’s decision following today’s hearing.