Floyd Mayweather vs. Mike Tyson in Jeopardy After Fight Postponed Amid Venue Uncertainty

This may test their patience, but fans will simply have to wait longer. The Floyd Mayweather-Mike Tyson exhibition, scheduled for April 25 in Congo, is facing a new delay. The venue, while still in the Congo, could also change. Dan Rafael broke the news on X.

“Been much discussion about the Mike Tyson-Floyd Mayweather exhibition taking place April 25 in Congo, but, per a source with knowledge of the plans, it definitely won’t be that date,” the award-winning boxing journalist reported. “It will move to a later date, & while it might be in Congo, no site is set.”

Since no venue has been decided yet, and no date finalized, the chances of the fight happening in the next few months appear bleak. Reports in September last year indicated Floyd Mayweather and Tyson had agreed to a matchup likely to take place in spring 2026. The 50-0 star is coming off an August 2024 exhibition fight against John Gotti III, roughly two months before Mike Tyson faced Jake Paul.

“This fight is something neither the world nor I ever thought would or could happen,” the former heavyweight champion told TMZ at the time. “However, boxing has entered a new era of the unpredictable—and this fight is as unpredictable as it gets. I still can’t believe Floyd wants to really do this. It’s going to be detrimental to his health, but he wants to do it, so it’s signed and it’s happening!”

Some followers likely saw this coming. After ending his 8-year retirement a few weeks ago, Mayweather returns to face rival Manny Pacquiao in a rematch scheduled for September 19 at the Sphere.

However, just days ago, another update emerged—the unbeaten multi-division champion will take on another exhibition bout before facing Pacquiao. In June, Mayweather heads to Athens, Greece, to face kickboxer and martial artist Mike Zambidis.

“2026 is already shaping up to be an exciting year for me…(((Europe)))…I’m on the way to entertain!! Athens, Greece… Get ready,” Mayweather’s two-day-old Instagram post read. For an all-out exhibition, this summer will be a legendary battle 🔥🔥🔥. June is the month when history will be made at the Telekom Center. Different energy. Different level.”

Rafael’s update is likely to draw attention. But there is context to consider.

Floyd Mayweather’s comeback and the noise around it

Even for exhibitions, a late-April fight before the Zambidis match is a heavy load for a 49-year-old former world champion who is set for his toughest test in September. It’s reasonable to assume the busy schedule forced a review, with organizers looking for new dates that fit Mayweather’s plans.

His rival did it first. Ending his 4-year retirement, Pacquiao returned to fight former welterweight champion Mario Barrios in a title bout this past July. So Mayweather likely planned his comeback to stay active while keeping his age in mind.

Following suit, Pacquiao enters an exhibition match before their September face-off. The Filipino legend meets former title holder Ruslan Provodnikov for a ten-round exhibition at Las Vegas’ Thomas & Mack Center on April 18.

“I still have what it takes to set more records in the sport of boxing,” Mayweather reportedly stated. “From my upcoming Mike Tyson event to my next professional fight afterward — no one will generate a bigger gate, have a larger global broadcast audience, and generate more money with each event — than my events.”

Skeptics, however, may view his comments differently. The fights—the two exhibitions and his 51st professional bout against Pacquiao—feel more novel in a time when the names of many former champions and legends are mounting comebacks.

They believe Mayweather’s reported financial distress is a more potent reason driving his packed schedule. Whether his comeback delivers at the box office, as he claims, remains to be seen.