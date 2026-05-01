Floyd Mayweather vs. Mike Tyson in Jeopardy After IRS Makes Their Move Amid $7.25M Debt Scandal

As reports of financial troubles continue to surface, Floyd Mayweather now faces a daunting challenge that could directly impact his upcoming exhibitions – one not from inside the ring, but rather from the taxman.

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After filing a $7.3 million tax lien, federal authorities have informed the unbeaten former world champion that they might revoke his passport. If that measure takes place, Floyd Mayweather‘s upcoming exhibition against Mike Zambidis is now in doubt, adding to the complications already surrounding the much-anticipated friendly with Mike Tyson.

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“Floyd Mayweather’s scheduled June 27 exhibition vs. kickboxer Mike Zambidis in Athens, Greece,” wrote Mike Coppinger, “is in jeopardy after the IRS notified him of its intention to revoke his U.S. passport, according to documents reviewed by The Ring.”

“The IRS informed Mayweather of its intention to notify the Department of State in late March, nearly a month before the boxing legend officially announced the exhibition with the Greek kickboxer on April 23. The IRS explained to Mayweather that the passport action is related to an unresolved seriously delinquent tax debt.”

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The update from The Ring’s noted boxing insider aligns with earlier reports indicating Mayweather’s widely discussed exhibition against Mike Tyson will not go ahead as originally planned.

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“(There’s) been much discussion about the Mike Tyson-Floyd Mayweather exhibition taking place April 25 in Congo, but, per a source with knowledge of the plans, it definitely won’t be that date. It will move to a later date, & while it might be in Congo, no site is set,” Dan Rafael wrote in March.

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Coppinger also noted in his op-ed that the promoter of the Mayweather-Tyson exhibition had been targeting a date “by April 30,” further highlighting how fluid the situation has become.

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Still, the teams have maintained a level of optimism despite the shifting timeline.

“There is a contract in place,” Tyson’s advisor informed Boxing News recently. “Details will come out soon. But I believe the fight will happen.”

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Even if the camps settle on a future date, as reports suggest they agreed to a tentative May 30 date, the situation now looks increasingly complicated given the steps initiated by the IRS.

Floyd Mayweather under fire outside the ring amid mounting issues

Early in April reports emerged that the IRS would hit Mayweather with a $7.3 million lien.

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“The IRS has filed a $7.3 million lien against famed boxer and entrepreneur Floyd Mayweather Jr. for unpaid taxes in 2018 and 2023,” the report from Business Insider read. ” The lien was filed last month in Las Vegas, where Mayweather has property. The notice shows the balance was unpaid as of March 26. An attorney for Mayweather declined to comment on it.”

“The lien—through which the government can lay claim to Mayweather’s property until the bill is paid—is the latest in a series of debts the 49-year-old fighter has accumulated.”

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Further complicating matters, another update indicated that a private jet service planned to take legal action against Mayweather for not paying for their services, which amounted to roughly $105,000.

If the passport revocation does take effect, then Mayweather’s much-debated comeback faces a serious hurdle.

He had already drawn criticism by claiming the rematch with Manny Pacquiao will be an exhibition and not a real fight.

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But that bout is tentatively lined up for September. For now, it’s the fight scheduled in the immediate future that demands attention. Several outlets have reported that Mayweather and Zambidis will meet in Athens, Greece, on June 27.

But if he doesn’t have a passport, how can he travel to Europe or, for that matter, Congo, where the Tyson fight was expected to unfold?

The only way the Zambidis or the Tyson fight could be salvaged in that scenario is by shifting the event to the US. Until then, Mayweather’s schedule remains in flux, with key decisions looming both in and out of the ring.