Floyd Schofield Immediately Sends Shakur Stevenson and Gervonta Davis a Clear Warning After KO Win

“And now the WBA Continental Lightweight Champion and still undefeated, Floyd ‘Kid Austin’ Schofield!!” As the ring announcer roared, Floyd Schofield Jr. could barely hold back his tears. Months after fans and critics slammed him down, the young contender from New Jersey has now put the lightweight division on notice. On the Jake Paul-Chavez Jr. card, Schofield destroyed the granite-chinned Tevin Farmer, taking roughly the same amount of time that Mike Tyson needed to pummel Michael Spinks into retirement some 37 years ago.

Reactions to Schofield Jr.’s emphatic win have been flowing in ever since. It included one from Shakur Stevenson as well. The lightweight champion himself stares at a scheduled fight lineup next month. On July 12, he will fight William Zepeda. A few months ago, Stevenson and Schofield Jr. were about to clash on the Bivol-Beterbiev card. Instead, Stevenson ended up fighting Josh Padley. Now that Schofield has delivered a statement, talks about potential matchups against Stevenson and Gervonta Davis have once again ascended. When asked, the young contender from New Jersey made his intentions amply clear.

Dan Canobbio caught up with Floyd Schofield backstage. “That’s a star-making performance right there. Do you think like just a star is born?” The 22-year-old contender could have barely disagreed. His promoter, Oscar De La Hoya, had also echoed similar sentiments. The next question followed: “Some of these names at 135, you got Tank Davis, you got Shakur Stevenson, and you got Abdullah Mason. Who do you want?” And the response? “I want all of them,” said Schofield. The New Jersey native recalled the opportunity to fight Shakur Stevenson. But for an illness, he was denied a shot at a world title. So he’s closely following the July 12 bout.

“So hopefully the winner of Shakur-Zepeda, and if not that, you know, bigger things for sure,” he stated. Even his father made it apparent. As he walked alongside the junior towards the dressing room, Schofield Senior stated just one name: “Shakur Stevenson.”

Skeptics must be contemplating. Over 24 rounds, Tevin Farmer made William Zepeda shed blood.

Where does Floyd Schofield go from here?

So if Floyd Schofield could make mincemeat of him, then he presents a clear and present danger to Shakur Stevenson as well. Just a day ago, at the final presser, Schofield wasn’t even in a mood to discuss what transpired in Riyadh, the event that led him to pull out of the Stevenson bout.

A face-off with Gervonta Davis appears doubtful. He has a rematch with Lamont Roach Jr. to think of. Given his purported intent to retire, the further course of action remains under wraps. So that leaves Shakur Stevenson. And the Newark native didn’t appear too impressed with Floyd Schofield’s performance.

Playing down Schofield’s KO, Stevenson tweeted, “Any fighter dangerous in the first round, Especially these lil kids…. Don’t get hyped too off Tev being irresponsible!” If both Davis and Stevenson still appear distant, then Schofield has an option in a matchup against Raymond Muratalla, as some followers have suggested.

For the time being, Floyd Schofield is basking in a newfound success. “A lot of people switched up on me because of one incident. My dad kept me focused, my baby son kept me focused. He’s my pride and joy, and I’ll fight to the death for him. He’s going to know his dad is a warrior,” he said.

