Floyd Schofield Inadvertently Enters Keyshawn Davis, Shakur Stevenson Rat Race

With the first-round knockout of former titlist Tevin Farmer, Floyd Schofield Jr. produced one of 2025’s most definitive performances. Yet the win didn’t move him into the spotlight. As the spring approaches, the lightweight contender is back in the news. Only Schofield Sr. is doing the talking, calling out champion Shakur Stevenson and rising star Keyshawn Davis. The push came as reports indicated Schofield Jr. may face Lucas Bahdi for the WBA 135-pound title, left vacant after Gervonta “Tank” Davis was deemed “champion in recess.”

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“What’s up? What’s up, Keyshawn?” said his father in a video message. “I see you calling out Pit Bull and everybody. You know I got to get up on here. Keyshawn, why don’t you call out Kid? You shook Oscar’s hand. You said, ‘Oh, let’s make this happen.’ That was last year. After we have this WBA fight, we will come up and we’ll fight you or your big brother (Shakur). I want y’all to show and prove.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Y’all say y’all like that. Make it happen. Get past that fight. Whatever fight you’re calling for, kid. Get past this one. And let’s, let’s, let’s run that. Since you’re so brave and act like you’re ready for business, let’s do it. You, Shak, or Mason. We want all three of y’all. Sure. Y’all, y’all not like that.”

Schofield Sr.’s latest rant follows Keyshawn Davis publicly calling out Isaac “Pit Bull” Cruz. But his challenge wasn’t limited to the former light welterweight champion. He extended his offer to welterweight champion Devin Haney before switching back to former super featherweight champion Lamont Roach, who fought Cruz to a draw this past December.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s worth noting the lightweight contender wasn’t entirely quiet, leaving space for his father to speak for him. In one Instagram post, Schofield Jr. featured footage of Keyshawn Davis and his promoter Oscar De La Hoya discussing their potential matchup. Another post had an old photograph of him standing alongside Shakur Stevenson.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Imago Las Vegas Nevada USA Copyright: xTomxHoganx DavisGarciaWeighIn_Hoganphotos2033

“This is when they were cool with each other,” speaking in the third person, Schofield Jr. wrote, tagging Stevenson. “This is also when I knew KID was on a whole different level than these ‘champions.’ We know what happened in those four rounds to @shakurstevenson 😊. Now KID is bigger.”

Both father and son are clearly positioning for bigger payouts and belts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Floyd Schofield Jr. targets glory amid lightweight upheaval

But a lot depends on how the tentative matchup against Bahdi unfolds. Recent reports indicate the WBA may initiate a major shake-up across the divisions, including the lightweight division, where Schofield Jr. and Bahdi currently stand in the top two rankings.

ADVERTISEMENT

“News: Letters expected to go out this week, but WBA told me Sunday it will order Floyd Schofield-Lucas Bahdi vacant 135 title bout,” read Dan Rafael’s latest tweet. “Schedule Rolly Romero-Shakhram Giyasov purse bid for the 147 mandatory & will order 168 titlist Armando Resendiz’s mandatory vs. Bektemir Melikuziev.”

But to a few observers, the Schofields’ move might appear rushed. Both Stevenson and Davis currently reside a division above. So does that mean – once he defeats Bahdi (if they end up fighting) – Schofield would likely follow with a quick move up?

ADVERTISEMENT

In Tank’s or Shakur’s absence, the lightweight division has entered an intriguing stretch, with dynamic fighters like Abdullah Mason and Raymond Muratalla commanding attention. Before claiming a fight against Shakur and Keyshawn, wouldn’t it have made more sense for Schofield Jr. to attempt title unification at 135 pounds? Fights with Mason or Muratalla make for an equally compelling watch.