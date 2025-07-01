Floyd Schofield’s Dad Issues Clear Warning for Shakur Stevenson Over Possible Rematch

“We want Shakur. We want that belt,” declared a jubilant Floyd Schofield Sr., walking alongside his son just minutes after a stunning victory that sent shockwaves through the boxing world. On the Jake Paul-Chavez Jr. card, Floyd Schofield Jr. demolished the battle-hardened Tevin Farmer in the very first round. It was a bold response to critics. Many slammed him for backing out of a major showdown with Shakur Stevenson earlier this year.

Now he’s firmly back in the conversation. But neither Schofield Jr. nor his father seems willing to settle for anything less than the biggest fights. In fact, they already have a clear vision for how a potential clash with Shakur Stevenson would end. On July 12, Stevenson will defend his WBC lightweight title against the dangerous William Zepeda in a New York doubleheader. Stevenson has made it clear that Gervonta Davis remains his main target. But Schofield Jr.’s emphatic comeback win has reignited discussion around a potential matchup.

Speaking together on ‘Mill City Boxing,’ the father-son duo addressed the recent online commentary from Stevenson, who tweeted remarks about the Farmer fight. While his comments targeted Farmer’s mistakes, they carried an implicit dig at Schofield Jr. as well. When asked for his views, Schofield Jr. remained composed: “I wish him luck in his fight in July… If the first thing you’re thinking about is me, and nobody said anything about you… you sound like a depressed individual.”

Schofield Sr., however, didn’t hold back. “Let’s run it back… If he wins, send a contract. We never pulled out of that fight,” he said. When the host pointed at a Stevenson comment where he seemingly cautioned Schofield Jr. not to get ‘too excited off of Tevin’s mistake,’ Schofield Sr. highlighted, “Most fighters that get knocked out made a mistake.” Nobody gets knocked out on purpose. Okay, so it doesn’t make sense when he types things like that.”

As talk turned to how many had picked Tevin Farmer to win, Schofield Sr. confidently claimed, “Shakur would get knocked out just as easy That’s the funny part. They fight. They fight similarly. Shakur will get knocked out in the first round too. Shakur knows that.” The Schofields made it clear: it’s personal now. They ended the interview with a direct call-out: “Have Shakur send a contract, and that ain’t clickbait or nothing. We want the Shakur fight.”

It’s understandable. After months of doubt, this dominant performance gave Schofield Jr. the boost he needed.

Floyd Schofield Jr. at the Crossroads

Floyd Schofield Jr. and Shakur Stevenson had a title fight scheduled on the February 22 Dmitry Bivol-Artur Beterbiev card. But the fight met with cancellation after Schofield Jr. took ill. The development sparked a wave of speculation. In the end, the fight never happened, and Stevenson ended up fighting last-minute replacement Josh Padley.

Now, with Schofield climbing the rankings and sitting just behind champion Gervonta Davis, new opportunities are beginning to take shape. Post-fight, he told Dan Canobbio, “I want all of them.”

As the second half of the boxing year unfolds, with the Stevenson-Zepeda fight, the rumored Tank vs. Lamont Roach rematch, and the long-anticipated Davis-Stevenson showdown, one question lingers: where does that leave Schofield Jr.? At just 23, Schofield has time. Facing top contenders like Raymond Muratalla, Andy Cruz, Abdullah Mason, or even Zepeda (if Stevenson falters) could further bolster his case for a big-money fight.

