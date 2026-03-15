Floyd Schofield Sr. to Sue Devin Haney for Releasing Video of Him Assaulting a Woman

With Floyd Schofield threatening a lawsuit, the feud between Devin Haney and Floyd Schofield Sr. has taken a serious turn. The latest development came after Haney shared a video that appeared to show Schofield Jr.’s father allegedly assaulting a woman. The welterweight champion’s move to share the clip followed a video message in which Schofield Sr. criticized him for claiming he profited from his son’s earnings, setting the stage for a public back-and-forth.

“I don’t wanna talk about what your ‘BM’ was doing cause you already beat her for it,” Haney wrote yesterday, alongside the clip. “& Guess where I got this video from? Kid Austin himself! Allegedly.”

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The clip from more than a year ago showed someone who looked like Floyd Schofield Sr. choking and slamming a woman in their house. The report at the time claimed it was Schofield Sr., assaulting his girlfriend, Camille. However, none of the parties involved came forward to confirm it was them.

ADVERTISEMENT

After Devin Haney shared the clip, Floyd Schofield Sr. likely felt it was enough for him to seek legal assistance in the matter. A tweet soon followed, which showed Haney receiving a private message from the Schofield account threatening legal action.

“Devin, expect our attorney to contact you tomorrow,” the message to Haney read. “We are suing you for invasion of privacy. Have a good night.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I see Kid Austin’s father said they gonna sue me…” Haney later added in another tweet. “My BM would love to have some of his money as well for defamation… ain’t he the same one who talked bout me suing 😂 Tender man.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the online exchange, Schofield Sr. confirmed his intentions during an interview with Mill City Boxing.

“So then he posted up some old, old footage that he acted like was shared. Anyway, I ain’t even going into the details. The lawyer is going to handle that,” Schofield Sr. stated. “I told the young man to stop it before he gives up some of that money. I don’t know why he took the steps he took, but the lawyer is going to deal with Devin. We don’t got to worry about Devin no more on that part. You know, it is what it is, brother. I don’t know why brother just started with us out of the blue started with us. I guess I can’t say they jealous, but I don’t know what the f–k it is. We weren’t bothering that guy.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The exchange quickly generated buzz on social media, highlighting the tension that has existed between the two camps for some time.

ADVERTISEMENT

The sparks behind Haney and Schofield Jr.’s feud

The Haney-Schofield rivalry had been simmering in boxing circles for a while. Yet few expected it to escalate to the point of potential courtroom involvement.

What makes the situation unusual is that the back-and-forth doesn’t even involve a direct fight callout. Devin Haney fights at welterweight, while Floyd Schofield Jr. competed at 135 pounds, and he is currently the WBA’s No. 1 contender. A matchup between the two seems unlikely unless one makes a major move – Haney dropping down or Schofield moving up.

ADVERTISEMENT

A recent video from Schofield Sr. involved callouts to Shakur Stevenson and Keyshawn Davis. This raises the question of where Haney fits into the picture.

The rivalry appears to trace back to their sparring days, where Schofield claimed he managed to humble the former undisputed champion during one of the sessions. He also publicly backed Brian Norman Jr. to beat Haney ahead of their face-off in Riyadh this past November.

These developments arrive as both fighters prepare for major in-ring opportunities.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the WBA ordering a fight (for the vacant title) between Schofield Jr., who currently holds the WBA Continental lightweight title, and Lucas Bahdi, the former has a solid chance at securing his first major belt. Meanwhile, Haney is on the verge of unifying the 147 division after his father confirmed that a matchup with Rolando “Rolly” Romero is close to being finalized.