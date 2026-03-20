Former WWE World Champion Accused of Triggering Wild Ring Brawl After Disastrous Boxing Debut

Essentials Inside The Story A four-time WWE champ, in his boxing debut against a fitness influencer, sparks an all-out brawl between the corners.

Soon, a melee among a dozen men broke out in the ring.

A well-known wrestling journalist accuses the former WWE champ of giving a deliberate signal to his corner before the chaos broke out.

It was supposed to be a boxing match – a friendly exhibition, if you will. Instead, it turned into something closer to a Royal Rumble. That’s hardly surprising, considering one of the fighters is an ex-WWE champion. The lead-up to the fight between Alberto Del Rio and Chuy Almada in Monterrey, Mexico, had already hinted at chaos when the two pushed and shoved each other during the final face-off, and the ending, when their corners erupted into a full-blown brawl, only reinforced that it was bound to happen.

Del Rio, also known as Alberto El Patron, is a four-time WWE World Champion who competed in the promotion between 2010 and 2014 and again from 2015 to 2016. His combat sports career includes appearances in mixed martial arts events, including Pride FC. Yet, for a fighter who once fought Mirko Cro Cop and Tito Ortiz, this particular boxing showdown ended in disaster. His opponent at Ring Royale‘s inaugural boxing event, Chuy Almada, is a well-known fitness influencer, with reports describing him as well-versed in MMA.

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“He was getting smoked and was exhausted in under two rounds and clearly nodded at his corner to do the planned attack,” wrote pro wrestling reporter Sean Ross Sapp.

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His comments followed the events that unfolded in the 2nd round. By that point, Chuy Almada had clearly taken control. He landed the cleaner, more accurate shots, repeatedly connecting on Del Rio’s face and dictating the pace. The 48-year-old WWE veteran looked helpless. The steady shots to the face drained his gas tank.

As the round progressed, the tension only escalated. Well into the round, badly outboxed after Almada’s flurry left him swinging at air, the ex-WWE champion voluntarily took a brief break and rushed toward his corner, where a teammate waited at the apron.

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To some viewers and observers, it looked like he gave a nod to start something. Because right after Del Rio appeared to make a subtle head gesture toward his corner, the cornerman—already watching him closely—stepped into the ring and shoved Almada. As the fitness influencer raised his hands in disbelief, his teammate stepped in to confront Del Rio’s corner.

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Within seconds, more team members from both sides entered the ring. Soon punches and takedowns followed. It appeared that one of Del Rio’s team members tried to restrain him by holding his hands against the ropes. But the former wrestling champion wriggled free to join his teammates in the melee. As clips later showed, however, he ended up moving only toward a nearby corner.

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The chaos inside the ring quickly spilled over into reactions online. Several users felt the outcome unfolded as expected.

Alberto Del Rio vs. Chuy Almada: When the corners took over

“It was to be expected that Alberto would lose,” one wrote. “Chuy was more prepared than him.”

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Another pointed out that Del Rio appeared rattled. A lack of professionalism became apparent, as he seemed to make his appearance largely for optics—to put on a show.

The hostility, however, did not begin in the ring. Even before the bout, footage showed Del Rio and Chuy Almada trading shots during the final face-off. Both went ballistic after Almada shoved the pro wrestler, and a free-for-all brawl broke out, with team members from both sides pushing and throwing one another.

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In that context, the ending felt less shocking and more expected. Given how it all played out, Del Rio did manage to deliver some spectacle. Staged at Arena Monterrey in Monterrey, Mexico, Ring Royale described itself as a “boxing event blending sports with digital entertainment,” featuring controversial media personalities and influencers.

Organized by Mexican internet and television star Poncho de Nigris, the card also featured actor Alfredo Adame facing paranormal investigator and author Carlos Trejo. Another bout saw influencer Karely Ruiz take on TV presenter Marcela Mistral.

Viewed through that lens, the entire affair felt predictable, as it appeared to be an event built primarily for entertainment.