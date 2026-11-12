49 YO Floyd Mayweather Gets Clearance for World Title Fight Despite Retirement as Ryan Garcia Reveals 2027 Fight Date

For much of 2026, legal and financial challenges overshadowed Floyd Mayweather‘s comeback story. However, that narrative could potentially change next year, as the former champion has a chance to break Bernard Hopkins‘ 13-year-old record.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“WBC APPROVED! 🔰,” read the post from World Boxing News. “WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman says Floyd Mayweather can fight for a world title despite his retirement from the ongoing convention in Mexico. The unbeaten legend could be back in the world title picture at 49.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The post follows Sulaiman’s recent interview with Fight Hub TV. At the WBC convention in Acapulco, Mexico, the WBC chief reflected on the proposed matchup between Ryan Garcia and Mayweather. According to Sulaiman, the WBC welterweight champion has already fulfilled his mandatory obligation by facing Conor Benn.

That clears the path for a voluntary title defense, where Garcia can pick an opponent of his choice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Beyond the mandatory requirement, Sulaiman sounded confident about Mayweather’s prospects. Arguing that one can never count Mayweather out, even if he’s nearing 50, the WBC chief cited a few examples where a legendary boxer’s late comeback ended in disaster. Mike Tyson remains a notable example.

At 58, the former heavyweight champion faced Jake Paul, who was 30 years his junior, losing the bout via decision. The bout faced intense scrutiny for the apparent mismatch between the two fighters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sulaiman, however, highlighted a few positive instances as well.

“Manny (Pacquiao)—he was criticized,” he added. “We were criticized for allowing that fight, and he almost became champion. There is also Zaragoza, Sergio Martinez.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Four years after he announced his retirement, Pacquiao returned to face then-welterweight champion Mario Barrios on July 19, 2025. To everyone’s surprise, 46-year-old Pacquiao gave a good account of himself, putting Barrios on the backfoot. While the fight ended in a draw, many felt Pacquiao deserved the win.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sergio Martinez is another case. Soon to turn 52, the former two-division champion from Argentina retired after the 2014 loss against Miguel Cotto.

However, six years later, Martinez returned to active competition with a six-fight winning streak that lasted till 2023. At age 47, Martinez was ranked among the top 10 contenders. After a two-year break, he returned to participate in exhibitions. The most recent took place on April 11, 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sulaiman’s comments follow Ryan Garcia’s recent livestream announcement.

Ryan Garcia sends a message as Mayweather fight speculation swirls

“We have an announcement,” he said. “We are going to fight Floyd Mayweather on February 6. Floyd, we’re going to kick your a**. This is not an exhibition. This is a real fight. I’m going to take his zero.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Saying that the fight will take place in Las Vegas, the welterweight champion claimed he is going to hurt Mayweather “very badly” and put him “in the hospital for two days.”

Notably, Mayweather and his promotions have yet to offer a confirmation on the matchup.

His social media post reveals an exhibition fight against Australian light heavyweight boxer Matt “The Jedi” Floyd on December 19 in Bangkok. “THIS IS A LIL TUNE UP BEFORE ME AND RYAN GARCIA LOCK UP FEB. 2027 💪🏾, the caption reads.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is perhaps more significant is how the matchup proceeds once it is finalized.

Before Mayweather, Garcia had previously spoken about title unification with Teofimo Lopez. He wanted to face the WBA welterweight champion in a Cinco de Mayo doubleheader alongside David Benavidez. Similarly, he had expressed interest in a warm-up fight against Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz.

Will Garcia face Mayweather first and then, if he wins, proceed for the title unification against Lopez?

Meanwhile, Mayweather confronts a different set of challenges.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Jedi matchup comes after Mayweather’s exhibition fights against Mike Tyson and Mike Zambidis, and the Pacquiao rematch fell through.

Reportedly, he is embroiled in a lawsuit with CSI Sports, which claimed the former champion had breached their contract. The promotion wanted him to fulfill his prior two-fight deal before competing in any other fight. In July, a court denied their request to stop Mayweather from entering another bout.

Against that backdrop, challenges continue to persist. Even if a judge declines to block the Garcia matchup, given CSI Sports’ exclusivity claim, it makes it risky for broadcasters and financiers to sign off on the February event.

Garcia’s legal advisor, Guadalupe Valencia, has already made their position clear.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When Floyd is free from other obligations, we will certainly work to make this fight happen; hopefully, real soon,” he told Ring Magazine’s Mike Coppinger. “This would only be a real fight—not an exhibition—with Mayweather’s 50-0 on the line.”

Even with the WBC supporting it, it remains unclear if Garcia’s title will be on line.

Apart from the fact that he will face an all-time great, even if he wins, what precisely Garcia achieves by fighting Mayweather remains a big question.

While it will be Mayweather’s first welterweight fight since the 2015 title defense against Andre Berto, defeating Garcia will set a new comeback record.