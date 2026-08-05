Four Ugandan Boxers Disappear After Commonwealth Games in Glasgow

It’s been just three days since the twenty-third edition of the Commonwealth Games wound up in Scotland’s biggest city, Glasgow. The event, featuring over 300 athletes from 74 countries and territories competing across ten sports, began on July 23 and lasted until August 2.

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Yet for all the positive attention it generated, Glasgow 2026 finds itself mired in controversy. It largely centers on athletes who allegedly disappeared after the event concluded. The report that has drawn significant attention involves four members of Uganda’s amateur boxing team.

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“Four members of Uganda’s boxing team have reportedly gone missing in Scotland following the conclusion of the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow,” an update from Ugandan sports television network NBS read. “The missing athletes have been identified as Angel Katushabe, Nuhu Batte, Ibrahim Khemis, and Emily Nakalema. Uganda had entered a six-member boxing team at the Games, but the four are reported not to have rejoined the rest of the delegation ahead of the team’s scheduled return to Uganda on Tuesday, August 4.

According to the Kampala-based channel, the four boxers allegedly failed to join the rest of the Ugandan team and delegates, who were due to return from Glasgow, yesterday.

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While they were directed to the Ministry of Education and Sports for any further update on the matter, it appears the NBS was able to reach out to one of the four missing boxers. Reportedly, they took the decision with the intention of seeking asylum so that they could pursue a career in boxing, where they would presumably receive “better training facilities and opportunities.”

What adds another layer to the situation is that all four boxers suffered defeats in their Glasgow appearances. The only exception appears to be Nuhu Batte, who lost after securing two wins. Among them, Ibrahim Digo Kemis even has a professional bout on his record.

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Uganda was not the only delegation affected. Reports also revealed that Pakistani boxer Qudratullah had not joined his team before it flew back home.

The situation carries more weight for the Ugandan delegation, given that it would be yet another instance during its Commonwealth participation in which members of the team vanished while returning home.

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Not just Uganda: A recurring Commonwealth trend

Reportedly, five Ugandan team members, including weightlifters Irene Kasubo and Kalidi Batuusa; female table tennis player Halima Nambozo; Regan Ssimbwa; and Nasir Bashir, joined several athletes from African countries such as Rwanda, Cameroon, and Sierra Leone, who refused to return after the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in 2018.

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What stood out at the Australian event was that while fifty athletes went missing after the Games concluded, reports suggested another 200, who had bridging visas, were applying for refugee status.

Four years before, when the Commonwealth Games took place in Glasgow, two members of Uganda’s rugby team, Benon Kizza and Philip Pariyo, also decided to stay back and claim asylum.

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The issue of athletes staying back once again highlights the sheer socio-economic disparity they often face back home. Particularly for athletes, who want to improve their own and their family’s lot by pursuing a career in sport, the situation becomes serious because of the lack of infrastructure and facilities for growth.

In such a case, seeking asylum at an opportune time may appear to be the only option available to them.

Regarding the missing athletes from Glasgow 2026, it appears the authorities are looking into the issue.

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“Police Scotland has received reports of several athletes who are unaccounted for,” a Scotland Police spokesperson reportedly said. “Inquiries are ongoing to assess the circumstances, and early engagement is taking place with the Home Office.”

According to the BBC report, when major sporting events take place, Home Office officials conduct checks on visitors alongside the event organizers to ensure proper controls.

Viewed through that lens, any request for asylum the Home Office receives would be treated purely on its individual merit.