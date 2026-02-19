Frank Martin vs. Nahir Albright Stats Comparison and Prediction: Record, Age, Height, Reach, Weight, Knockout Ratio, and Rankings

Essentials Inside The Story Frank Martin is rebuilding after a brutal setback

How Martin handles this test may reveal whether he's learned, or still vulnerable

Nahir Albright's style and timing make him a dangerous spoiler on a massive DAZN stage

It took almost 18 months before Frank Martin could make a comeback. His first attempt at a world title took him to the formidable Gervonta Davis’s door, where the lightweight champion knocked him out after a slow start. At age 29, the loss hit hard, threatening to derail Martin’s momentum. But in December 2025, “The Ghost” flipped the script, knocking out a former world champion. Confidence restored, he’s now looking to build on that surge. Two months after his win over Rances Barthelemy, Martin faces another test – one that could define his next title push.

On the main card of the DAZN event headlined by Ryan Garcia vs. Mario Barrios, Martin squares off with Nahir Albright in a ten-round fight at light welterweight limits. Albright may not be ranked, but the 30-year-old comes battle-tested, with a few big-fight experiences under his belt. A win here could push Martin closer to a title opportunity this year or the next. The question is: can Martin impose his will, or will Albright shake up the plans? Here’s a closer look at how these fighters match up.

Predicting Frank Martin vs. Nahir Albright: Who has better stats and a record?

Albright began his professional career roughly a year before Martin. But Martin’s activity since 2017 is staggering. Over eight years, he’s stepped into the ring 40 times. That’s a workload even some reigning champions may fail to match. That heavy schedule, however, exacted a price. Martin suffered five losses, including a knockout to Gervonta Davis.

His style favors measured boxing over brawling, reflected in a modest 40% knockout rate. Yet underneath that precision lies real power, enough to end fights early when he chooses.

Albright, by contrast, holds a 17–2 record from 19 professional bouts, with seven wins by knockout. His 41% KO-to-win rate is slightly higher, hinting that he packs a punch. But will it be enough against Martin’s experience and calculated aggression?

Frank Martin vs. Nahir Albright: Height, weight, reach comparison, and more

Both fighters stand 5’8″ (173 cm) tall, but Albright has a slight reach advantage: 70.5 inches (179 cm) versus Martin’s 68 inches (173 cm).

In their last fights, Martin weighed 139.4 pounds against Barthelemy, while Albright tipped the scales at 139 pounds in his June bout with Kelvin Davis. Not a huge difference, but in close-range exchanges, every inch counts.

Frank Martin vs. Nahir Albright: Style breakdown and fight prediction

Martin, born in Detroit, fights in the city’s boxer-puncher tradition popularized by the Kronk Gym. His slick footwork, defensive awareness, and sharp counters often disrupt opponents’ rhythm. But he’s more than a technician. His punches carry serious power, as Barthelemy learned the hard way. He pivots, angles, and finds openings with patience and precision.

Patience, however, can be a double-edged sword. Extended fights against crafty opponents like Albright could force Martin to take calculated risks. One lapse in tempo, and the fight could swing.

Albright brings quick hands and speed, showcased in his bout with Keyshawn Davis. His lead jab to the body sets up hooks and overhand rights, but committing to these shots can pull him into Martin’s preferred inside game. In other words, he must balance aggression with caution or risk walking into Martin’s power.

Prediction

Considering records, style, and physical traits, Martin enters as the favorite. His recent knockout of Barthelemy signals he’s regained form and confidence. If he controls distance and tempo and avoids sloppy exchanges, he can outpoint Albright over ten rounds.

Albright, however, is no pushover. Inactivity in 2024 and underdog status increase pressure to force action early. One misstep, and Martin could capitalize quickly, ending any upset hopes.