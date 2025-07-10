Frank Warren Targeting Huge Heavyweight Showdown for 5v5 Against Eddie Hearn

In what turned out to be one of last year’s standout events, Queensberry took Matchroom Boxing to the cleaners. A much-touted 5 versus 5 card in Riyadh witnessed Frank Warren‘s team, comprising Zhilei Zhang, Daniel Dubois, Hamzah Sheeraz, Raymond Ford, and Willy Hutchinson, rout Eddie Hearn‘s fighters. Given its huge success, clamor for a second edition surfaced. And a few weeks ago, reports of a showdown in August did emerge.

As of now, it remains unconfirmed. Yet, news about potential matchups continues to intrigue fans. Frank Warren is currently busy with star fighter Daniel Dubois’ undisputed tryst with Oleksandr Usyk. The two heavyweight champions are scheduled for a Wembley meet-up next week on July 19. Nonetheless, he seems open to an exciting heavyweight matchup on the rumored 5v5, something similar to Deontay Wilder vs. Zhilei Zhang. And from the look of it, it seems quite appealing.

Ring Magazine shared excerpts of Warren’s recent interview. According to the 73-year-old veteran promoter, David Allen appears to be a very good option for Joseph Parker. Currently WBO’s interim heavyweight champion, the New Zealand-born fighter recently stunned everyone with a 2-round knockout of fearsome Martin Bakole. Frank Warren’s logic is simple. “He comes to fight, Dave, doesn’t he? He’s just resurrected himself with that win over Fisher and the way he did it,” he told Ring Magazine before adding, “We have to sit down with DAZN to talk about what to do next. Maybe it could go on a 5v5.”

It’s surprising. Five years ago, David ‘Dave’ Allen had decided to retire from boxing. But a year later, he returned. Though he failed to get past Frazer Clarke, Allen made adjustments. After losing a close decision to Johnny Fisher on the Usyk-Fury card last December, he made a comeback and knocked out Fisher in the rematch two months ago. The fight and his ‘never-give-up’ attitude have endeared David Allen to scores of fans.

At age 33, that’s a remarkable feat achieved by the Doncaster-born fighter.

Dave Allen’s name is heating up

A direct result of Allen’s rising stock has been the piling matchups. And one that could have shocked fans earlier appears to have gained several backers. Allen’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, believes David Allen vs. Deontay Wilder could make for a good fight.

“Dave’s name is coming up because they know he’s popular. Like, you know the numbers, right? And let me tell you, when Dave Allen, who will be doing headlines in Sheffield in September or October, I think he’ll sell the whole thing out,” he told iFL TV last month.

So, according to him, if Allen wins, then per the information he received, Shelly Finkel, who manages Deontay Wilder, appears keen for a fight between the two. After losing out to Zhang in last year’s 5 v 5, Wilder went on a break and returned last month, where he pummeled journeyman Tyrell Herndon Anthony in seven rounds.

Weeks ago, a Ring Magazine piece mentioned a potential fight between light heavyweights Callum Smith and Anthony Yarde on the new 5 v 5 card. But later, Frank Warren confirmed that the event has been shelved until further notice. “There’s no 5v5 in August. There will be a show then, but it won’t be the 5v5 as had previously been discussed. I don’t know what will be on that card yet, but there’s no 5v5 on there,” he stated. Yarde is currently scheduled to face the formidable David Benavidez on a November Riyadh Season card.

What’s your take? Should Joseph Parker wait for the Usyk-Dubois fight, or is a matchup against Dave Allen more appealing?