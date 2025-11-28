Frazer Clarke vs. Jeamie Tshikeva Stats and Prediction: Record, Age, Height, Weight, Reach, Rankings, and Knockout Ratio

Tonight, 32-year-old Jeamie ‘TKV’ Tshikeva gets the opportunity he has been seeking for the past three years. He still hasn’t forgotten the slight when, reportedly in an interview, Frazer Clarke dismissed a future matchup with him as a mere tune-up. Tshikeva now wants Clarke to pay for the disrespect. Moreover, he gets another shot at the BBBofC heavyweight title after his controversial loss to David Adeleye seven months ago.

His renewed confidence probably stems from his 34-year-old rival’s recent setbacks. Frazer Clarke secured a first-round knockout win over Ebenezer Tetteh, just days after Tshikeva lost to Adeleye. But many still point to last year’s devastating first-round loss to Fabio Wardley. So tonight at Vaillant Live, fans will finally see whether Jeamie Tshikeva makes Clarke pay for the disdain or whether Clarke regains his mojo. But before the fiery slugfest unfolds, let’s go over a few details about the BOXXER card headliner, which will be streamed on BBC Two.

Predicting Frazer Clarke vs. Jeamie Tshikeva: Who has better stats and a record?

If one overlooks the Adeleye loss, the professional records of Tshikeva and Clarke appear identical. Both made their debuts in 2022. Clarke in February and Tshikeva in March. TKV’s first loss, to Igor Adiel Macedo, came much earlier in 2023, and it took him two years before another setback struck.

Clarke, on the other hand, built up an impressive string of victories. The streak, however, fell apart last year. After a draw with Fabio Wardley, he later suffered a first-round knockout to the new WBO champion on the Beterbiev-Bivol card.

Where Clarke enjoys a clear advantage is in the knockout-to-win ratio. After stopping 7 of his 9 opponents, his KO rate stands at an impressive 78%. Tshikeva’s rate, though competitive, sits lower at 63%.

Frazer Clarke vs. Jeamie Tshikeva: Height, weight, reach comparison, and more

Though details about their reach are unavailable for both English heavyweights, Clarke does appear to be two inches taller. He stands at 6 feet 6 inches (198 cm), while Tshikeva measures 6 feet 4 inches (193 cm). In his most recent weigh-in, Clarke recorded 276 pounds before his fight with Ebenezer Tetteh. Tshikeva, in contrast, weighed a much lighter 254.9 pounds leading up to the Adeleye fight.

The official weigh-in results for tonight’s event are as follows: Frazer Clarke – 270 pounds; Jeamie Tshikeva – 264 pounds.

Fight prediction

TKV wants to avenge the disrespect he believes Clarke showed him. However, the odds don’t appear to favor him by quite a margin. Most fans clearly back the Staffordshire-born heavyweight to win comfortably. Some outlets listed Clarke as a -630 favorite (as observed days before fight night), while Tshikeva enters as the +400 underdog.

Reuters Tokyo 2020 Olympics – Boxing – Men’s Super Heavyweight – Semifinal – Kokugikan Arena – Tokyo, Japan – August 4, 2021. Frazer Clarke of Britain reacts after sustaining an injury REUTERS/Carl Recine

Much of the confidence in Clarke likely stems from his return to winning ways. The first-round knockout of Tetteh helped erase memories of the Wardley defeat and convinced many that Clarke isn’t washed yet.

Despite the controversial ending to their fight, the fact remains that Adeleye exposed holes in TKV’s defense when he dropped him with a left hook before claiming victory. Additionally, Tshikeva is returning from an injury. The two were originally scheduled to meet a month ago, but the fight was canceled after Tshikeva withdrew due to a training injury.

It remains unclear how much this injury will affect him when he steps in against Clarke.

Styles and strategy

Though Fabio Wardley may have erased some of the hype surrounding Frazer Clarke, many still vouch for his fundamentally sound boxing style. Thanks to his amateur pedigree, he is quick-footed and lands sneaky uppercuts and well-timed rights behind sharp jabs.

The fight between TKV and Adeleye showed how frequently Tshikeva resorts to clinching to disrupt momentum. Given his family’s wrestling background, some may not find it surprising. But TKV may be in for a shock, as Clarke is equally comfortable fighting in the pocket as he is on the outside.

Fans can expect the fight to pick up pace after the initial feeling-out rounds. By the mid-rounds, Clarke should find his rhythm, pushing Tshikeva onto the back foot. With limited answers, the London-born heavyweight may again resort to clinching to slow Clarke down.

However, if he misjudges a clinch attempt and Clarke lands a clean right hand, it could be game over, and with it, Tshikeva’s dream of becoming British champion.

