Gary Antuanne Russell vs. Andy Hiraoka Stats Comparison and Prediction: Record, Age, Height, Reach, Weight, Knockout Ratio, and Rankings

Essentials Inside The Story A long-delayed showdown finally arrives

It's raw power versus subtle advantages

Gary Antuanne Russell vs. Andy Hiraoka: Who will win?

Had it happened last year, the fight would have been a strong candidate for Fight of the Year honor. But scheduling issues prevented it from taking place. Originally set for the November 15 Netflix card headlined by the Jake Paul-Gervonta Davis exhibition, the title fight between WBA light welterweight titlist Gary Antuanne Russell and number one contender Andy Hiraoka collapsed after Tank Davis became embroiled in a legal tussle. Thankfully, the matchup never went out of sight.

Now, it finally lands on the main card of the Ryan Garcia-Mario Barrios boxing event at the T-Mobile Arena tomorrow. It’s a clash between two heavy-hitters, so fans and pundits expect fireworks. Beyond the excitement for purists, many are watching closely because this fight carries major implications for a division recently shaken up when Shakur Stevenson defeated Teofimo Lopez. Will Russell continue his dominant run, or will Hiraoka become the 5th Japanese titleholder? Here’s a breakdown of how these fighters match up on DAZN PPV.

Predicting Gary Antuanne Russell vs. Andy Hiraoka: Who has better stats and a record?

While Hiraoka made his pro debut in 2013 and could claim more experience, a closer look shows it’s not enough to separate him from the world champion. 29-year-old Russell turned pro in 2017 and has fought 19 times, suffering just one loss when Alberto Puello edged him for the vacant WBC interim light welterweight title.

Seventeen of Russell’s 18 wins have come by knockout, giving him a staggering 94% KO-to-win rate. Hiraoka has 24 pro fights and an unblemished record, though his strike rate of 79% trails Russell’s.

Gary Antuanne Russell vs. Andy Hiraoka: Height, weight, reach comparison, and more

Hiraoka carries some physical advantages. Standing 5 feet 11 inches (182 cm), he’s an inch taller than Russell, and his 74-inch (188 cm) wingspan exceeds the American’s 70-inch (178 cm) reach.

Russell weighed 138.3 pounds in his last fight against Jose Valenzuela, while Hiraoka tipped the scales 1.5 pounds heavier against Ismael Barroso in September 2024. If the fight goes the distance, Hiraoka’s size and reach could become key factors.

Gary Antuanne Russell vs. Andy Hiraoka: Style breakdown and fight prediction

Fans were disappointed when the November fight fell through, but excitement returned when the bout was rescheduled. Both are southpaw power punchers who rarely back down once the action starts.

Russell, the Maryland native from a boxing family, combines aggression with hand speed, turning into a relentless hitting machine. He uses a strong jab, inside combinations, and body shots to wear down opponents. Yet behind that power lies a smart, technical fighter who controls distance and counters effectively, even mixing in feints when needed.

Nicknamed “The Blade,” Hiraoka shares similar traits. Equally powerful, he relies on a sharp jab followed by combinations, including uppercuts. Preferring outside-to-mid-range fighting, he tends to wear down opponents in the later rounds, showing excellent stamina.

However, critics note gaps in Hiraoka’s defense, especially leaving his chin exposed when throwing jabs – a potential liability against Russell’s power.

Prediction

Considering records, physical advantages, and fighting styles, Russell appears poised for a unanimous win. Hiraoka’s 17-month layoff raises concerns about potential ring rust, while Russell comes in with momentum from a tough fight that earned him the world title. If he keeps up his pace, Russell could be on track for his next goal: title unification. Yet in a matchup like this, the Japanese challenger’s size and power mean anything can happen tomorrow night.