Gervonta Davis Arrested in Miami Weeks After Warrant Issued

Fifteen days after an arrest warrant was issued, law enforcement authorities reportedly arrested Gervonta Davis in Miami, Florida. The lightweight titleholder, whose championship status has been downgraded to “champion in recess,” was charged in connection with alleged domestic violence.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On January 14, the Miami Gardens Police Department issued the arrest warrant against the 31-year-old Baltimorean. A woman filed a case against Gervonta Davis for battery, false imprisonment, and attempted kidnapping following an incident at a club.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gervonta Davis faces arrest in Miami amid domestic violence investigation

According to reports, Special Investigations officers and the U.S. Marshals arrested Davis in Miami’s Design District. An Instagram post from the Miami Gardens Police Department detailed the charges: “The Miami Gardens Police Department has arrested Gervonta Bryant Davis (31) in connection with an incident reported at a Miami Gardens business on October 27, 2025.”

The post added, “On January 28, 2026, MGPD’s Special Investigations Section, along with the United States Marshals fugitive task force, located and took the subject into custody without incident in the Miami Design District.” The case was filed by a woman who said she had been in a close relationship with Davis for about five months.

Late in October, Davis approached her at the place where she worked. She said Davis held her by the head and throat, escorted her to a parking area, and then released her. She went to her coworkers for safety and waited two days before reporting the incident to police. Police said video footage supports key parts of her account.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miami Gardens Police Department (@miamigardenspd) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Before Davis was arrested, the woman also filed a civil lawsuit against him on Halloween with similar allegations of domestic violence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Davis: A brief look at his legal troubles

Davis’s past legal issues have already affected his professional career. As reports about the domestic violence allegations emerged, the situation led to the cancellation of a scheduled exhibition fight between Davis and Jake Paul.

The bout had been scheduled for November 15 at Miami’s Kaseya Center. After the allegations became public, Jake Paul and his promotional company, Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), canceled the fight.

ADVERTISEMENT

The world champion had previously been under scrutiny after his title defense against Lamont Roach Jr. ended in a disputed manner. Months later, while several reports suggested a rematch with Roach Jr., a domestic violence charge surfaced in July, when Davis was reportedly accused of hitting the mother of his children.

Davis also has a history of prior arrests. In 2022, just days before he was scheduled to face Hector Luis Garcia for a lightweight title defense, Davis was arrested in Broward County in a separate domestic violence case. In 2020, he was charged after allegedly beating his girlfriend, though the charges were later dropped and prosecutors did not proceed.

Outside of domestic violence allegations, Davis’s legal record includes several other cases. He was involved in a 2020 car crash case, which led to an indictment in 2021. Two years later, a month after the Ryan Garcia fight, he was sentenced to 90 days of house arrest and three years of probation following a plea deal in which he pleaded guilty. However, a month after the court handed down the sentence, Davis was arrested for violating the terms of his house arrest and spent 44 days in prison.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the latest arrest, Davis’s career faces additional hurdles, and unlike past issues, many doubt he will recover easily.