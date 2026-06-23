Gervonta Davis Ditches Long-Time Trainer for David Benavidez’s Father Ahead of Boxing Return

Despite his comeback and status as a lightweight champion remaining uncertain, Gervonta Davis continues to be a major talking point. While most of those discussions have centered on his outside-the-ring challenges, including legal issues, the three-division titlist has recently begun attracting attention for developments related to his fighting career.

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Latest reports indicate Gervonta Davis could mark his return with a major change in his corner. Instead of long-time trainer Calvin Ford, he may work with David Benavidez’s father and trainer, Jose Benavidez Sr. The developments come days after the WBA ordered Davis and number-ranked contender Floyd Schofield to settle negotiations for a title fight, adding another layer to the uncertainty surrounding Tank’s immediate future.

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“🚨BREAKING🚨 Sources have told @FightsATW that Jose Benavidez Sr. will be training Gervonta “Tank” Davis for his upcoming fight in the fall. This comes after weeks of working together to see if it was the right fit,” Fight Around the World’s Abraham Gonzalez reported.

The likely reason behind the move, BoxingScene explained, revolves around both promotional and logistical considerations. To begin with, both Tank Davis and David Benavidez are currently promoted by Al Haymon’s Premier Boxing Champions (PBC). The timing of the reported switch is also noteworthy.

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While David Benavidez has been on an outstanding run, recently stopping Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez to become a three-division champion, Davis’s momentum has stalled since his controversial draw over Lamont Roach Jr. The Baltimorean has not fought since then, with much of the attention surrounding him focused on his legal troubles rather than his next move in the ring.

That backdrop may explain why his team appears willing to consider a fresh start under a new trainer. For his part, Benavidez Sr.’s reputation has continued to grow. While he trains his champion son in Miami, he also appears to have opened a new state-of-the-art facility in Seattle. Reports further suggest he may be interested in acquiring the famed Central Boxing Gym in Phoenix, Albuquerque. The facility remains well known in boxing circles because of its association with Mike Tyson, who once trained there.

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Viewed from that perspective, the idea may be to move Tank Davis away from Baltimore, where he has spent his entire professional career, training under the watchful eyes of Calvin Ford and Kenny Ellis, allowing him to prepare in a different environment with fewer distractions in either Seattle or Phenix.

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To set the record straight, such a move would not be entirely unprecedented. For his last fight, against Roach Jr., Tank worked with Barry Hunter as his primary trainer. However, as the fight unfolded at the Barclays Center, Ford, Ellis, and others were still visible in Tank’s corner.

Historically, there have been several examples of elite fighters parting ways with long-time trainers in search of a new perspective. Gennady Golovkin’s separation from Abel Sanchez in 2019 remains one such example. Much earlier, Lennox Lewis left Pepe Correa and joined the legendary Emanuel Steward following his knockout loss to Oliver McCall.

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Could a fresh start be on the horizon for Gervonta Davis?

Taken together, these developments suggest there may be a significant moment unfolding within Tank’s camp. Whether it stems from his recent inactivity, his legal situation, or future fight plans remains difficult to pinpoint, but there appears to be a sense of urgency surrounding the decisions being made.

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The broader picture also helps explain how Tank’s situation has evolved over the past few months. In March, reports indicated that discussions were underway for a second bout with Isaac Cruz at 140 pounds. Cruz famously took Tanks the full distance in their meeting five years ago. However, the proposed rematch drew mixed reactions because many observes believed Roach Jr. deserved a rematch following their closely contested draw.

Later, the WBA instructed Davis to fulfill a long-overdue mandatory title defense against top contender Floyd Schofield. The sanctioning body gave both sides a deadline to reach terms before resorting to purse bids. However, progress toward finalizing the matchup reportedly stalled, with Schofield’s side suggesting that Davis’s ongoing legal matters might have complicated negotiations and left the situation uncertain.

Against that backdrop came the latest message from Devin Haney.

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“I think Gervonta grew some balls… his team reached out! We might just end up fighting! 😅,” the welterweight champion wrote on social media.

Haney, a three-division champion himself, currently holds the WBO title at 147 pounds. If what he said is true – that Tank’s team had indeed reached out – the situation raises a number of questions. Does that mean Tank would move up two weight classes? Or would the two meet at a catchweight?

Either scenario strengthens the argument for why Tank may be seeking a different setup ahead of his return.

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Yet a potential Haney fight carries its own complications. While the two share a rivalry dating back to their days as lightweight champions, it remains uncertain whether that matchup will materialize at this stage.

Most of the obstacles lie at Haney’s side. The WBO has ordered him to face the mandatory challenger Keyshawn Davis. Failing to do so could result in him being striped of the title.

As a result, a Haney-Tank showdown could ultimately become a non-title affair, which, at this point of their careers, may not be an especially attractive option. Neither side would likely have much incentive to pursue under those circumstances.