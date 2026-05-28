Gervonta Davis Faces Arrest for Probation Violation Amid Comeback Fight Negotiations

Just around the time when his ring comeback appeared imminent, uncertainty now surrounds the boxing world as reports confirm authorities are seeking Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis for allegedly violating his probation.

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“A Baltimore judge signed off on an arrest warrant on April 24, accusing 31-year-old Tank of breaking the rules of his probation, originally stemming from a hit-and-run in 2020, where multiple people were hurt,” read a new report from TMZ. “The violation occurred, according to local officials, when Davis allegedly attacked his ex-girlfriend, Courtney Rossel, at Tootsie’s Cabaret in Miami, where she was working as a cocktail server, during the early morning hours of October 27, 2025.”

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Days after the alleged incident, Ms. Rossel filed a civil lawsuit on October 30 that included allegations of aggravated battery, false imprisonment, kidnapping, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

On January 14, Florida authorities issued an arrest warrant for Gervonta Davis, followed by his arrest two weeks later in Miami by local police and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. The lightweight champion later secured release on an $8,500 bond under the condition that he not contact Ms. Rossel.

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What initially appeared to be a separate legal matter in Florida soon began affecting Tank’s earlier case in Maryland as well. Reportedly due to unauthorized travel tied to the 2020 hit-and-run case, Maryland Judge Althea Handy had extended his probation by 18 months in March 2025.

So on February 2, Handy issued another warrant after determining that the Florida allegations violated the terms of Tank’s probation. A week later, however, the judge temporarily recalled the warrant after Gervonta Davis’ lawyer assured the court that he would cooperate.

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Imago April 22, 2023, Las Vegas, Nevada, LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, United States: LAS VEGAS, NEVADA -April 22: Gervonta Davis prepares to fight Ryan Garcia fight in the 12-round main-event Lightweight bout at Premier Boxing Champions – Davis vs Garcia at T-Mobile Arena on April 22, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Las Vegas, Nevada United States – ZUMAp175 20230422_zsa_p175_217 Copyright: xAlejandroxSalazarx

But the situation escalated again on April 24, when a second arrest warrant was issued. Tank’s legal team later tried to challenge the warrant, but the court denied the motion on May 22, keeping the warrant active. As such, Gervonta Davis has been declared a wanted man in Maryland.

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The developments now also cast fresh doubt over Tank’s long-anticipated return to the ring at a time when momentum surrounding his comeback had already started building again.

Just as Gervonta Davis prepared for a return, legal trouble strikes again

Tank Davis last fought Lamont Roach Jr. in March 2025. Following that bout, which ended in a controversial draw, he was expected to return against Jake Paul in an exhibition fight in late 2025.

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Before that could happen, his legal challenges escalated, throwing his career into limbo.

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Still, amid those discussions, reports about Tank’s comeback continued surfacing, with even members of his team dropping hints pointing in that direction.

Just a few days ago, the WBA ordered Gervonta Davis, who was relegated to “champion in recess” because of his prolonged absence, and number-one contender Floyd Schofield to begin negotiations for a title fight.

“Both sides now have 30 days to reach a deal before the deadline on June 22. If an agreement isn’t reached, the fight will head to purse bids,” read the tweet from Source of Boxing.

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Against that backdrop, attorney Richard Wolfe, who represents Rossel in the Florida civil case, suggested that Tank’s legal troubles could deepen further.

“Effective this week, we can bring him to court. My case is damages, punitive damages… His punishment has to be commensurate with his net worth,” he told BoxingScene. “And we feel anyone looking at the video would say, ‘He’s a thug; I’m going to punish him.’

“At the end of the day, he’s going to be sitting in front of a jury of six people—a typical Dade County jury. I believe they will feel for my client and write down a number [for damages owed]. And no one on earth can predict what that number will be.”

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With Gervonta Davis now facing arrest, it’s unclear how the negotiations surrounding his comeback fight will proceed from here. For the time being, fans will have to wait as more details about the still-developing situation continue to emerge.