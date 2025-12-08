Gervonta Davis Goes on Fiery Rant Against Jake Paul in a Series of Deleted Posts

After weeks of silence, Gervonta Davis has suddenly found himself back in the mix. Contrasting himself with the lightweight champion who backtracked, Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz promised Lamont Roach Jr. an immediate rematch after their fight in San Antonio ended in a stalemate. It didn’t take long before a direct appearance replaced the indirect references. Limited to social media, Davis lashed out at fans who took personal digs at him. Later, his anger found a new target – Jake Paul and his promotion, Most Valuable Promotions (MVP).

However, in time-honored fashion, Gervonta Davis quickly deleted his posts. The lightweight champion has been under heavy scrutiny since his March 1 fight against Lamont Roach Jr. The controversial draw sparked widespread calls for a rematch. Dates emerged with one tentatively set for August, but none materialized. Instead, fans were handed a matchup with Jake Paul. The two were scheduled for an exhibition on November 15, but that too collapsed as growing reports surfaced about Davis’ alleged involvement in domestic-violence charges.

Gervonta Davis isn’t done with Jake Paul

Davis continued to shadowbox Jake Paul on X. When a parody account using MVP’s name taunted him by saying Paul would have taken him to the cleaners, the lightweight champion fired back, claiming MVP had little leverage in the Netflix event. According to him, it was PBC boss Al Haymon who ran things behind the scenes.

“MVP couldn’t uphold anything… Al had to come in to take over everything… MVP is garbage! Y’all run nothing at Netflix. Y’all are just workers,” he wrote. In a separate rant about the canceled fight with Paul, he mocked the YouTuber-turned-fighter for allegedly struggling during training camp.

Otherwise, Davis said, he would have mauled Paul in the ring. “But everything happens for a reason; that’s why I didn’t trip,” he reportedly stated, before adding, “Shawty has a whole history going after money for money…it’s me, so y’all believed it. Y’all couldn’t wait. More opportunities in da future though.”

Of course, none of the posts exist now, aside from the screenshots captured by those wise enough to know what Tank typically does with his tweets.

Tank takes fire from all flanks

It has been a difficult year for the Baltimore-born champion, who turned 31 last month. He still holds the 135-pound title, but with his repeated references to potential retirement and the issues unfolding in his personal life, the entire situation feels increasingly unclear.

In the boxing world, he also took indirect shots from the two men who managed to take him the distance.

Lamont Roach Jr. and Isaac Cruz fought their hearts out at the Frost Bank Center yesterday. Still, their efforts yielded no definitive result, as the 12-round bout for the interim light-welterweight title ended in a draw. Yet both fighters made their intentions clear during the post-fight press conference.

They want to honor each other with a rematch. “Do you guys want a rematch? I’m not Gervonta Davis. I’m ready for a rematch right away.” Pitbull Cruz said, a sentiment quickly echoed by Roach Jr., who added, “I think the best thing to do is move forward with an immediate rematch.”

They may not have intended it, but the disdain for the champion was hard to miss. Though not as loud as in the case of Roach Jr., rumors of a second fight with Cruz surfaced earlier, only to fizzle out.

Given the challenges he currently faces, it is difficult to predict how Davis will maneuver himself into a successful comeback. Until then, fans may have to content themselves with tweets, followed by their inevitable deletion.

Boxing-wise, what do you think Tank’s immediate move should be before his legacy slips out of his hands for good?