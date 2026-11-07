Gervonta Davis’ Civil Lawsuit Settled as Accuser Drops Kidnapping and Battery Charges

Gervonta Davis hasn’t entered the ring in the last 20 months. His legal battles have largely played out in courtrooms, taking a visible toll on his career and legacy. As he prepares to celebrate his 32nd birthday, the former champion may, however, have reason to breathe easier following the latest development in the Miami-Dade County case in which his former partner accused him of battery.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“The woman who accused boxer Gervonta “Tank” Davis of battery, aggravated battery, false imprisonment, kidnapping, and intentional infliction of emotional distress has voluntarily dismissed her civil lawsuit against Davis, according to court records in Miami,” the report from USA Today read.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Richard Wolfe, an attorney for the plaintiff, told USA Today on Friday, Nov. 11, that the case has been settled. He said the terms of the settlement are confidential.

“The civil lawsuit will be dropped with prejudice, meaning the plaintiff cannot file the case again, according to court records. The terms of the dismissal were not included in the records.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The allegations stem from an October 2025 incident involving Davis and his former girlfriend at Tootsie’s Cabaret in Miami Gardens, where she was employed as a VIP waitress.

The documents reportedly state that Davis allegedly used physical force to move the woman through different areas of the Miami Gardens establishment. According to the club’s manager, the woman appeared distressed and later recounted her experience to him.

ADVERTISEMENT

The allegations prompted the cancellation of Davis’ scheduled exhibition against Jake Paul, along with civil proceedings and a request for a protective order. Although a temporary injunction was initially granted, further hearings were postponed because Davis had not been formally served.

Imago June 15, 2024, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA: GERVONTA DAVIS 30-0-28 of Baltimore, Maryland defeats FRANK MARTIN 18-1-12 of Indianapolis, Indiana by a 8 round knockout during PBC on Prime at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas Las Vegas USA – ZUMAo117 20240615_zsp_o117_211 Copyright: xMikaelxOnax

However, the conclusion of the civil proceedings does not necessarily bring an end to Davis’ legal challenges.

ADVERTISEMENT

He continues to face criminal charges connected to the alleged domestic violence incident, with a court hearing reportedly scheduled for December 17. Additionally, Davis remains subject to an arrest warrant issued in April over an alleged probation linked to his 2023 guilty plea in a Baltimore hit-and-run case.

ADVERTISEMENT

This could mark the second time in his legal history that Davis has resolved a dispute through an agreement.

Gervonta Davis: The fight beyond the ropes

In a contractual dispute involving his former manager, Wayne Roy, and creditor Kevin Batiste, the former champion agreed in January 2022 to pay $468,000 towards an outstanding court judgement. The issue reportedly stemmed from disagreements over a management deal and subsequent payment obligations.

ADVERTISEMENT

In May 2025, Maryland’s Appellate Court upheld the findings that the financial obligation had been completely discharged.

While the latest development offers Davis some legal relief, his ongoing legal troubles have continued to affect his career.

ADVERTISEMENT

Davis has not fought since his lightweight title defense against Lamont Roach Jr. on March 1, 2025.

The fight at Barclays Center drew scrutiny over Davis’ conduct after he took a voluntary knee in the ninth round without being penalized. The majority draw that followed allowed him to retain his title. Hopes of a rematch subsequently faded following Davis’ arrest in connection with a battery case.

Although it was an exhibition, the proposed matchup between Davis and Jake Paul drew criticism over the perceived disparity in their weight and boxing abilities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, rumors of a rematch with former opponent Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz surfaced early this year. However, Davis’ inactivity and the uncertainty surrounding his legal situation prompted the WBA to designate him as a “champion in recess.”

In May, the sanctioning body ordered him to defend his title against Floyd Schofield Jr. and gave the two parties until June 22 to reach an agreement. However, negotiations reportedly failed to progress because of Davis’s legal situation.

The WBA subsequently ordered Schofield Jr. and Lucas Bahdi to fight for the vacant lightweight title.

More recently, reports suggested that Davis would train under Davis Benavidez’s father and trainer, Jose Benavidez Jr. Based on information Bill Haney received from PBC’s Al Haymon, Davis could reportedly return to the ring by early 2027.