Gervonta Davis’ Comeback Tease Sparks Shakur Stevenson Fight Talks Amid Fan Backlash

There was a time when Gervonta Davis’ punches boomed across the boxing world. Now, instead of those fight-ending shots that once dropped some of the toughest fighters, controversies dominate headlines, and the shift has been hard to ignore.

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That shift in trajectory turned Davis from the face of boxing into a more polarizing figure and likely explains why so many users reacted when a report suggested he could be on his way back to the ring.

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“‼️TANK DAVIS RING RETURN SOON⁉️👀👀,” @dantheboxingman’s tweet read.

The post didn’t just stop at speculation. It featured an image of the undefeated champion, who hasn’t fought for over a year, training inside a ring. The post also included a message that appeared to have been written by Gervonta Davis: “@(null) wagwan fam, yes yes we back in action soon.”

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Both the picture and the purported message appear vague and should not be taken at face value. Davis is well known for posting cryptic messages and often takes them down. That said, what makes this more than just another post is the timing.

It follows a report from Ring Magazine’s boxing insider and veteran journalist Mike Coppinger, who noted that a potential matchup between Tank and his former opponent Isaac Cruz is taking shape.

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“Gervonta Davis and Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz are in advanced talks for a rematch this summer at 140 pounds, sources tell @ringmagazine,” Copping wrote last month. “When they met in December 2021, Tank pulled out a close victory over Cruz at 135. Expect this to be Tank’s comeback.”

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Fans, meanwhile, had other ideas, with one even bringing up Shakur Stevenson‘s name.

Gervonta Davis’ rumored comeback meets fan skepticism

“Wouldn’t it be crazy if he fights Shakur in September?” this fan wrote. That matchup once carried serious buzz when both were lightweight champions. But things have changed since Davis’ name became embroiled in controversies. Stevenson now sits atop the 140-pound division and is eyeing a marquee fight, raising questions about whether he would step down or face Tank at a catchweight.

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Not everyone is buying that scenario. One user pushed back, saying, “Isaac Pitbull next (in) the rematch maybe, but I don’t think it’s Shakur next; that fight will never happen.” That sentiment closely aligns with Mike Coppinger’s report. In that light, it may make more sense for Tank to take on a lesser challenge rather than face someone of Stevenson’s caliber in a comeback bout.

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Others focused less on opponents and more on Davis himself. One user sounded more circumspect: “🙄DAMN…I HOPE THIS GUY FINALLY GETS SERIOUS. FATHER TIME IS UNDEFEATED😫.” The concern has been echoed by several boxing figures. If Tank gets his act together, there’s little doubt about what he can do in the ring.

Still, the speculation didn’t slow. Like this user said, “Who (is) this bum going to fight? Another tomato can?”

Beyond matchmaking, some fans pointed to more serious concerns. “Al Haymon will be drawing the line in favor of domestic violence if he promotes this idiot again. He’s made his money. They shouldn’t be allowed to fight again and earn if they’re putting their hands on females. Just as shameful as doing PED’S for me,” one wrote. Those reactions stem from the charges Davis faces. Given their nature, some have questioned whether it sets the right example to give a platform to a tainted individual, let alone a champion.

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For now, there are more questions than answers.

Tank’s trainer has also dropped hints about his return, adding to the intrigue. The bigger question, however, is what version of Davis shows up when he steps back into the ring. Will it be the same fighter who overwhelmed opponents with his power, or a more measured, calculated version focused on preserving what remains of his legacy?