Gervonta Davis’ Mid-2026 Return Talk Heats Up Amid Arrest Warrant Drama: Report

Gervonta Davis may not be done yet. The Baltimorean has been making headlines – not for boxing, though. Legal troubles led to his arrest by law enforcement in late January on domestic violence allegations. Though he secured bail, the situation raised questions about the lightweight phenom’s future. Meanwhile, it’s been 12 months since Davis stepped into the ring. His inactivity since the controversial draw against Lamont Roach Jr. forced the WBA to designate him a “champion in recess.” Only later did it emerge that Tank was stripped of his belt. However, the latest report indicates the former champion could make a comeback by midyear.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“🚨Rumor Report,” taking a cue from Mexican sports journalist Salvador Rodriguez’s latest tweet, @Pound4our4Pound posted. “Tank vs Pitbull & Lamont Roach vs William Zepeda are reportedly being discussed to take place by the middle of the year. 😳”

ADVERTISEMENT

For the record, Rodriguez had only shared a collage of pictures – Isaac Cruz and Gervonta Davis alongside Roach Jr. and Zepeda – saying, “🔥🔥🔥 What’s brewing for midyear 🔥🔥🔥.” The speculation likely stems from recent reports about the vacant WBA and WBC belts at 135 pounds, along with comments from his trainer.

“He ain’t gone nowhere. ‘Tank’ is still here,” Ford told The Rize Podcast. “… When he comes back, it’s got to be the right fight because we want to entertain… He will be back in the mix. Y’all got to remember ‘Tank’ been doing this sh*t since he was seven years old. Sometimes you need that reset… Going through things that he’s been going through… he looks happy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Early this week, Dan Rafael reported that the WBA is planning to send letters ordering a title fight between number one contender Floyd Schofield Jr. and Lucas Bahdi. Reports that the WBC officially ordered a matchup between its top-ranked contender William Zepeda and 2nd place holder Lamont Roach Jr. soon followed.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Against that backdrop, Roach Jr. had faced Tank Davis on March 1 last year. With the latter taking a voluntary knee in the ninth round – for which he went unpunished – the fight ended in controversial fashion. Later reports indicated that both sides had planned a rematch, but it fell apart as Davis became embroiled in one legal tussle after another.

An opportunity arrived with the money-making exhibition against Jake Paul on November 15. But Davis’ involvement in a civil lawsuit forced the cancellation of the fight.

ADVERTISEMENT

What Gervonta Davis’ return would mean for the 135-pound title picture

For Gervonta Davis, the fallout was significant. A fighter who became one of boxing’s biggest draws – the proverbial “face of boxing” – saw his status shift from champion to one of the sport’s most controversial figures, coinciding with his comments about leaving boxing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taken together, the rumored matchup against Pit Bull Cruz should relieve diehard fans who have been looking forward to his return.

If true, Tank and Pit Bull would be facing each other for the second time. The duo faced off four years ago, and the fight ended in a tough unanimous decision win for the American. Cruz became the second fighter to take the formidable Tank the whole distance.

ADVERTISEMENT

With Tank Davis getting back in the mix, the division becomes more intriguing. If he defeats Cruz once again and Roach Jr. secures a win over Zepeda, then they stand a chance to meet again for title unification. If Cruz prevails over a ring-rusted Davis and Roach Jr. defeats Zepeda, a rematch between them could loom. The coming months should clarify whether Tank reshapes the division or becomes part of its uncertainty.