Latest
Sports
NewslettersThink Tank
Case Studies
HomeBoxing

Gervonta Davis’ Next Fight Ordered by WBA as Fans Revolt Over Shakur Stevenson Snub

google_perference

Add us on Google

Jaideep R Unnithan

Share:

Link Copied!

May 23, 2026 | 6:59 PM EDT

HomeBoxing

Gervonta Davis’ Next Fight Ordered by WBA as Fans Revolt Over Shakur Stevenson Snub

google_perference

Add us on Google

Jaideep R Unnithan

Share:

Link Copied!

May 23, 2026 | 6:59 PM EDT

feature-image
feature-image

After months of notoriety, which saw him generate attention for a string of discouraging headlines, Gervonta Davis has finally returned to something boxing-related.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“🚨 BREAKING: The WBA have officially ordered Gervonta Davis vs Kid Austin‼️” read Source of Boxing’s latest tweet.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Both sides now have 30 days to reach a deal before the deadline on June 22. If an agreement isn’t reached, the fight will head to purse bids.”

Still, as is often the case with Davis, it didn’t take long for the update to spark a fresh round of scrutiny, with several fans expressing displeasure over the WBA’s reported move.

ADVERTISEMENT

By ordering a fight between the two, the sanctioning body followed standard procedure. Though relegated to “Champion in Recess” status, Gervonta “Tank” Davis still holds their belt at 135 pounds, while Floyd Schofield stands as the number one-ranked contender.

It comes at a time when Tank is returning from a long period of inactivity after that controversial decision against Lamont Roach Jr. last year, making a formal title resolution long overdue.

ADVERTISEMENT

While acknowledging Schofield’s position as the mandatory challenger, many believe Tank’s comeback fight should be a marquee matchup against a star like Shakur Stevenson or Devin Haney, who have long been linked to him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tank retained his title after the draw against Roach Jr. However, with reports of his personal issues frequently making headlines, his career trajectory took a downturn.

After his comeback initially appeared uncertain, reports of a return fight later this year eventually gained traction.

ADVERTISEMENT

But seeing him matched with a rising contender like Schofield is not what many fans expected.

Backlash grows over Gervonta Davis’ next bout plans

“Tank steady trynna fight bozos, ni**a. Go get in the ring with Haney or Shakur; stop being pu**y,” one wrote. While Tank has a history of callouts with both Haney and Stevenson, who now hold titles at 147 and 140 pounds, the idea of a matchup at this stage appears to be a stretch.

ADVERTISEMENT

Given Tank’s experience at 140 pounds (notably against Mario Barrios in 2021), a fight with Stevenson could still be made. But expecting Haney to move down is far less realistic.

Also, why would Haney and Stevenson take that risk when both are positioned for major fights ahead?

ADVERTISEMENT

Others were equally blunt. “Dawg, who Asked For This 😂? We wanted him to fight Shakur or Devin 💯.”

One user speculated, “I repeat, nobody wants to see this bullsh*t.” It’s still too early to say if this fight actually gets made. While Schofield may view it as a breakthrough opportunity, Davis himself may still be weighing whether a mandatory-level return is the right step before chasing bigger marquee fights.

One fan offered a more measured take. “No one listens to the old sanctioning bodies anymore, so not relevant. Solid fight, but Tank is AWOL; he hasn’t been seen in boxing for a while now. Don’t see him coming back near (the) highest level. He’s done,” they wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many share that view, which likely stems from Tank’s underwhelming performance against Roach. His voluntary knee only added to concerns about whether he is still fully comfortable in high-pressure fights.

Then came a more extreme prediction: “Kid is going to knock Tank out, so I hope Tank’s fans are prepared to deal with the aftermath.” While possible, that still feels like a stretch. Tank may not be at his peak, but ruling him out completely against a rising contender is premature.

For now, it’s simply a WBA order, and both teams have weeks to decide how to move forward.

But the bigger question remains: is this the fight that actually defines Tank’s return or just another step toward something much bigger?

ADVERTISEMENT

Share this with a friend:

Link Copied!

ADVERTISEMENT

Written by

author-image

Jaideep R Unnithan

3,694 Articles

Jaideep R. Unnithan is a Senior Boxing Writer at EssentiallySports and one of the division’s most trusted voices. Since joining in October 2022, he has brought a deep love for the sport into every story, whether reporting on live bouts with the ES LiveEvent Desk or unpacking the legacy of fighters from different eras as part of the features desk. Trained under EssentiallySports’ prestigious Journalistic Excellence Program, which is a specialized training initiative designed to refine top writers' skills through mentorship and advanced sports journalism techniques, Jaideep’s writing reflects a quiet authority shaped by two years of covering boxing’s flashpoints and fault lines. He is drawn to the warrior code of legends like Alexis Argüello and Marvin Hagler, while also staying attuned to the promise of rising stars like Jesse 'Bam' Rodriguez, David Benavidez, and Dmitry Bivol. Jaideep has a special fascination with Naoya Inoue’s old-school grit. Beyond writing, he reads widely, a habit that sharpens his storytelling, whether he’s tracing the rhythm of a classic fight or preparing his next ringside dispatch. Before joining EssentiallySports, Jaideep worked as a client manager and team manager in corporate roles, bringing strong organizational and communication skills to his journalistic career. He has also completed notable certifications, including a Non-Fiction Book Writing Workshop.

Know more

ADVERTISEMENT