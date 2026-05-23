Gervonta Davis’ Next Fight Ordered by WBA as Fans Revolt Over Shakur Stevenson Snub

After months of notoriety, which saw him generate attention for a string of discouraging headlines, Gervonta Davis has finally returned to something boxing-related.

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“🚨 BREAKING: The WBA have officially ordered Gervonta Davis vs Kid Austin‼️” read Source of Boxing’s latest tweet.

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“Both sides now have 30 days to reach a deal before the deadline on June 22. If an agreement isn’t reached, the fight will head to purse bids.”

Still, as is often the case with Davis, it didn’t take long for the update to spark a fresh round of scrutiny, with several fans expressing displeasure over the WBA’s reported move.

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By ordering a fight between the two, the sanctioning body followed standard procedure. Though relegated to “Champion in Recess” status, Gervonta “Tank” Davis still holds their belt at 135 pounds, while Floyd Schofield stands as the number one-ranked contender.

It comes at a time when Tank is returning from a long period of inactivity after that controversial decision against Lamont Roach Jr. last year, making a formal title resolution long overdue.

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While acknowledging Schofield’s position as the mandatory challenger, many believe Tank’s comeback fight should be a marquee matchup against a star like Shakur Stevenson or Devin Haney, who have long been linked to him.

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Tank retained his title after the draw against Roach Jr. However, with reports of his personal issues frequently making headlines, his career trajectory took a downturn.

After his comeback initially appeared uncertain, reports of a return fight later this year eventually gained traction.

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But seeing him matched with a rising contender like Schofield is not what many fans expected.

Backlash grows over Gervonta Davis’ next bout plans

“Tank steady trynna fight bozos, ni**a. Go get in the ring with Haney or Shakur; stop being pu**y,” one wrote. While Tank has a history of callouts with both Haney and Stevenson, who now hold titles at 147 and 140 pounds, the idea of a matchup at this stage appears to be a stretch.

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Given Tank’s experience at 140 pounds (notably against Mario Barrios in 2021), a fight with Stevenson could still be made. But expecting Haney to move down is far less realistic.

Also, why would Haney and Stevenson take that risk when both are positioned for major fights ahead?

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Others were equally blunt. “Dawg, who Asked For This 😂? We wanted him to fight Shakur or Devin 💯.”

One user speculated, “I repeat, nobody wants to see this bullsh*t.” It’s still too early to say if this fight actually gets made. While Schofield may view it as a breakthrough opportunity, Davis himself may still be weighing whether a mandatory-level return is the right step before chasing bigger marquee fights.

One fan offered a more measured take. “No one listens to the old sanctioning bodies anymore, so not relevant. Solid fight, but Tank is AWOL; he hasn’t been seen in boxing for a while now. Don’t see him coming back near (the) highest level. He’s done,” they wrote.

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Many share that view, which likely stems from Tank’s underwhelming performance against Roach. His voluntary knee only added to concerns about whether he is still fully comfortable in high-pressure fights.

Then came a more extreme prediction: “Kid is going to knock Tank out, so I hope Tank’s fans are prepared to deal with the aftermath.” While possible, that still feels like a stretch. Tank may not be at his peak, but ruling him out completely against a rising contender is premature.

For now, it’s simply a WBA order, and both teams have weeks to decide how to move forward.

But the bigger question remains: is this the fight that actually defines Tank’s return or just another step toward something much bigger?