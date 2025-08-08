Gervonta Davis’ Trainers Set Record Straight Over Non-Payment Rumors

“You ain’t with Derrick James, you motherf****. “You folded; you didn’t want to pay him some money,” read an X post from Ryan Garcia. In the lead-up to the Devin Haney bout, as reports emerged of a split between his new trainer Derrick James and Errol Spence Jr., Garcia slammed the former champion for allegedly failing to pay the trainer’s dues. It’s just one example of a trainer–fighter relationship going downhill over payment issues. Now, who would have thought that a year later, similar talks would engulf Garcia’s most famous opponent, Gervonta Davis?

Unlike many other champions who have been on a roll, the situation has not been altogether encouraging for the lightweight champion. A controversial draw against Lamont Roach Jr. followed purported intentions to retire from boxing. Even the fate of a rematch with Roach now appears uncertain, according to recent reports. Now, just as the retirement rumors began to regain momentum, another narrative surfaced: Tank has not been paying his trainer. However, before the conversation could take a different turn, his longtime trainers, Calvin Ford and Kenny Ellis, decided to set the record straight on the matters currently plaguing one of boxing’s biggest draws.

So FightHype shared a video. It featured both Ford and Ellis taking turns to speak about the latest controversy that has gained considerable traction. Seemingly, several social media outlets suggested that Gervonta Davis is potentially not paying his coaching staff. First, Calvin Ford explained why he prefers to avoid interviews. His words, he said, are always ‘misconstrued.’ When he previously spoke about ‘individuals,’ he wasn’t referring to anyone specific, and certainly not to Tank.

“When we were talking about an individual, we weren’t talking about anybody specific. And we weren’t talking about Tank,” he said. Referring to Tank as ‘my baby,’ Ford shared that the champion is one of the few who truly appreciates them. Moreover, Tank is a grown man who has the right to make his own decisions, Ford emphasized. Criticizing how people ‘snatch’ parts of a conversation without full context, he stressed that if you don’t hear something directly from a person’s mouth, it may not be true.

Pointing to what mattered most to him, Calvin Ford said, “I’m not getting younger. I’m getting older. I’m getting to a point in my life that it’s just getting on my nerves that they don’t appreciate the work that we are putting in. Appreciate it. Show up for the coach. Be on time. They’re the stuff I’m talking about.”

Unlike Ford, Ellis was more direct.

Gervonta Davis’ team shoots down speculation

“I want to stop this narrative about Tank not paying, man,” Ellis said. “Each and every time I worked that corner with Tank, Tank took care of me, and he is going to continue to take care of me. Tank is family for life,” he added. According to Ellis, they don’t care about Tank’s net worth and don’t ‘count other men’s pockets.’

Speaking about the origins of the misunderstanding, Ellis offered a vague hint. “And it wasn’t you (Ford) that started the soft bar. “It started a couple years ago with the Vegas rap,” he said.

Perhaps the fact that Gervonta Davis has remained silent, tweeting occasionally only to delete the posts soon after, has only added further intrigue to the matter. Then his ongoing legal entanglements have done little to allay concerns either.

According to Ellis, claims that Davis has told his friends he is giving up boxing are ‘fake news.’ There is still no clarity on when the rematch with Roach Jr. will take place. Reports now suggest the bout has been moved from August 23 to August 30 for a Las Vegas showdown.

For now, fans can heave a sigh of relief. Ford and Ellis’ responses should put an end to the rumors.

