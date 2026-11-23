Facing fans’ backlash is not something Robert Garcia expected. However, the incident unfolded recently, and he points to Gervonta “Tank” Davis as the reason behind it. The former lightweight champion. whose legacy has been marred by a controversial fight and legal challenges, knows how to draw fans’ attention. However, his recent post, in which he shared screenshots of a back-and-forth with bantamweight champion Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez, seemingly backfired.

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“But just recently in the last couple days, he (Tank) reached out to Bam again and told him, you know, we got to make this fight, you know, let’s do it,” Garcia told former champions Chris Algieri and Paulie Malignaggi. “Bam responded, ‘Hey, I’m down. ‘Bam’s not going to say no. Like I like, I’m telling you guys, Bam is going to say, ‘Yeah, I’ll do it. I don’t care.'”

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According to Garcia, Rodriguez suggested a catchweight fight, which he felt Tank also agreed to. As their discussion progressed, Rodriguez told Tanks to reach out to Garcia and shared the trainer’s number. From Garcia’s account, it appears that a conversation with Tank did take place.

However, things took a turn after the former champion decided to post a screenshot of the conversation on social media. The move reportedly exposed Garcia’s phone number, which Bam had previously shared with Tank.

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“He put it on Twitter,” Garcia added. “He put my number on Twitter. So after that I started getting hundreds of calls. I didn’t know who was calling me. I got a lot of calls that I wasn’t even answering but messages telling me you know, ‘I’m a big fan. I love you.’ You know this and that.

“But I also got a lot of, ‘Oh, you guys are pu**ies. You guys don’t want to fight, Tank. You guys are ducking.'”

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Zuma June 15, 2024, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA: GERVONTA DAVIS 30-0-28 of Baltimore, Maryland defeats FRANK MARTIN 18-1-12 of Indianapolis, Indiana by a 8 round knockout during PBC on Prime at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas Las Vegas USA – ZUMAo117 20240615_zsp_o117_211 Copyright: xMikaelxOnax

The incident left Garcia frustrated. He wondered whether the people blaming him for not pushing the Bam-Tank matchup knew that his fighter had only recently moved to 118 pounds and had had only one fight in that division. In the end, the comments amused Garcia, who subsequently thought of changing his phone number.

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Garcia’s comments come as Tank Davis continues his efforts to arrange a comeback fight. The former lightweight champion has been facing a difficult period at both the professional and personal levels.

He hasn’t fought since the controversial draw against Lamont Roach on March 1, 2025. He was scheduled to face Jake Paul in a November exhibition match. However, the fight fell through, and Tank found himself embroiled in a string of legal challenges.

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Early this year, his name surfaced in discussions about potential matchups against a few prominent figures, including Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz and later, Devin Haney.

Gervonta Davis’ comeback trail amid screenshot detour

However, it subsequently emerged that Tank would make a comeback by early 2027. That timeline helps explain why the former champion and his team had started discussing potential fights.

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Before Rodriguez, Tank had teased a matchup against former champion George Kambosos Jr. on social media.

“F*** it, they taking too long for the flyer,” he reportedly wrote on X. “Me and Kam fighting in Chicago. Like Feb or March.”

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The Baltimorean has a long history of posting screenshots of his DMs on social media.

Two years ago, after former opponent Ryan Garcia tested positive for a banned substance following the Devin Haney fight, Davis reportedly warned the Californian that he would “beat tf outta” him if he found Garcia had genuinely cheated, despite still defending him publicly.

A year before that, he reportedly posted screenshots of his DMs with Matchroom Boxing head Eddie Hearn on social media.

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Meanwhile, given the sheer weight difference between Rodriguez and Tank, Robert Garcia has reportedly suggested another matchup.

“You know which fight is easier to make if ‘Tank’ really wants to do something against my team? We can do Raymond Muratalla. That’s easy,” he said.

A former IBF lightweight title holder, Muratalla recently moved to 140 pounds, where the WBO has told him to face champion Shakur Stevenson.