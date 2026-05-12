Gervonta Davis Urged to Grab Zuffa Boxing Money Amid Dana White’s Critical Remarks Over Devin Haney

“Make hay while the sun shines” appears to be the theme of the season. While it is still too early to say whether Dana White’s Zuffa Boxing is the sunshine boxing needs, one thing is clear: the promotion that has already disrupted the sport’s old guard is here to stay.

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As it expands its footprint across boxing, with a few prominent fighters already signed, some observers like Timothy “Tim” Bradley believes champions like Gervonta Davis should consider joining Zuffa for the kind of money it could offer. Rumors surrounding potential Zuffa deals for both Shakur Stevenson and Devin Haney have also continued to circulate. Bradley’s comments come on the heels of White’s sharp critique of Haney.

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“I don’t care what your Shakur says.” Bradley said on his YouTube channel. “I don’t care what they all are signing with Zuffa. It’s hey; it’s the start right now. The Zuffa takeover.”

Bradley’s remarks reflect a growing reality boxing has been confronting over the past few years.

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“You don’t think Turki Alalshik did his homework already?” he asked. “He knows how to get these damn fighters. He knows how to get them. For the last 3 years, he has been getting them. He knows how to get them. Once your contract is up, your a** is signing with Zuffa straight up. Because they offer big money. Big contracts. Like NFL contracts. That’s what they are doing. All with incentives.”

Imago April 22, 2023, Las Vegas, Nevada, LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, United States: LAS VEGAS, NEVADA -April 22: Gervonta Davis prepares to fight Ryan Garcia fight in the 12-round main-event Lightweight bout at Premier Boxing Champions – Davis vs Garcia at T-Mobile Arena on April 22, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Las Vegas, Nevada United States – ZUMAp175 20230422_zsa_p175_217 Copyright: xAlejandroxSalazarx

Pointing to Conor Benn’s $15 million deal that saw him leave longtime promoter Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing, Bradley believes fighters like Stevenson and Haney could land similarly lucrative deals under Zuffa.

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That confidence also explains why Bradley took aim at boxing’s traditional power structure during his discussion about the Ali Revival Act, which is backed by Zuffa’s parent company, TKO.

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From there, he quickly shifted focus to Gervonta Davis.

Gervonta Davis drawn into Zuffa buzz alongside Stevenson and Haney

Mired in personal controversies both inside and outside the ring, the lightweight champion in recess has yet to stage a convincing comeback.

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“Tank, stop waiting, man. Yeah, if you got a chance, get your a** over there, too Tank,” Bradley remarked.

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Bradley’s comments arrive at a time when speculation surrounding Zuffa’s expansion continues to intensify across boxing.

Reports such as the one shared by Chris Mannix suggest talks are progressing between Shakur Stevenson and Zuffa.

“Reporting here: 140-pound titleholder Shakur Stevenson is finalizing a deal with Zuffa Boxing,” the veteran journalist’s X-post read. “Stevenson is set to join Conor Benn as the most high-profile names in the Zuffa stable.”

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That update arrived alongside another report claiming Devin Haney’s camp posted a cryptic message regarding a potential $100 million deal.

The growing chatter eventually led to questions for Dana White during the recently concluded post-fight press conference for Zuffa 06. However, the UFC CEO remained noncommittal.

Still, White’s latest comments about Haney offered perhaps the clearest indication yet of how he views the former champion.

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“If he (Haney) wants to be successful under the Zuffa banner, he needs to start knocking guys out. His lack of power is a little worrying,” the Zuffa head reportedly stated.

It is far from a new criticism against the multi-division champion. Given that his last stoppage victory came nearly six years ago, Haney has frequently been criticized for his overly defensive style inside the ring.

In many ways, White’s remarks only added more fuel to the speculation surrounding Haney’s potential future with Zuffa.

Still, despite Tim Bradley’s projections, it may be a long time before anything concrete emerges.

The situation surrounding Tank Davis, in particular, remains uncertain. While rumors about a potential comeback have surfaced, they remain far from convincing.

At the same time, footage of Bill Haney discussing a potential matchup with Stevenson’s manager, J. Prince, in what appeared to be an independent conversation suggests several moving pieces are still in play.

For now, the speculation continues. But with more fighters being linked to Zuffa almost every week, boxing’s landscape may already be shifting faster than many expected.