“He Saved My Life”: Once Homeless Rolly Romero Opens Up About Floyd Mayweather’s Impact

As he moves closer to a potential showdown with Devin Haney after a commendable win over Ryan Garcia this past May, Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero recalls a time when he was homeless and desperately searching for help. It was during that period that Floyd Mayweather stepped in, mentored him, and helped him become a major boxing attraction, and he is now just a step away from becoming a unified champion.

Reports indicate that a fight with Haney is nearing an agreement. The development also arrives as Mayweather prepares for a comeback, including a scheduled September rematch with Manny Pacquiao, a move some believe was driven by financial pressure. Reflecting on his mentor’s return, Romero dismissed those concerns, telling Brian Custer that Mayweather is a man of “many, many surprises.”

“Everything Floyd has done for me, man, I appreciate everything that Floyd has done for me,” he explained. “Every little thing, every little thing he’s done for me. And in reality, Floyd saved me when I was homeless.

“And he doesn’t even realize it. He truly doesn’t realize it. It was July 31st, but in reality, it was August 1st, you know, August 1st. And yeah, he saved my life. And then, in reality, the reason I got closer to God again, you know, he had a big impact on that as well. He doesn’t even realize it.”

Rolando Romero confirmed that he is no longer with Mayweather Promotions. Still, he has not overlooked what the 50-0 star did for him.

Imago LAS VEGAS, NV – AUGUST 27: Floyd Mayweather speaking at the Induction Ceremony & Dinner for the 2022 Nevada Boxing Hall Of Fame at Resorts World Las Vegas in Las Vegas,Nevada, on August 27, 2022. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUSA Copyright: xDeeCeexCarterx

Born on October 14, 1995, in Las Vegas, Romero is the son of a Cuban immigrant who, thanks to his boxing pedigree – including a championship in Cuba – introduced him to the sport. Though he failed to clear the Olympic trials, Romero compiled a modest amateur record before training at the Mayweather Gym to launch his professional career.

Rolando Romero and Floyd Mayweather: Ties that go back years

Impressed by the young fighter’s power and willingness to face bigger opponents, Floyd Mayweather signed him in November 2016. A month later, Romero made his professional debut against David Courtney.

The partnership led to the biggest fight of his career when he faced stablemate Gervonta Davis for the latter’s WBA (Regular) lightweight title. Tank later went separate ways, contributing to a more acrimonious relationship with Mayweather that included several public exchanges.

While there are no details available regarding when Romero left Mayweather Promotions, the separation appears more amicable than the one involving Tank.

To understand what the former world champion and Olympic bronze medalist thought of the heavy-hitting prospect he mentored, one need only revisit a prediction he made well before it materialized.

Roughly two years after Tank Davis defeated Ryan Garcia, Rolly Romero handed Garcia his second career defeat. The fight, which took place on a Ring card in New York last year, revived memories of when Mayweather publicly challenged Garcia to face Romero and even offered to wager $200,000.

“I’m putting the money up right now,” Mayweather said at the time. “If Ryan Garcia can beat Rolly, I will give him 200,000 in cash. He is going to fight one of my other fighters who has fewer fights than he has. He is going to fight Rolly. Accept the bout with Rolly; I will give him 200000 in cash if he beats Rolly.”

Given Mayweather’s long-standing confidence in him and their personal bond, Romero’s emotion while discussing his mentor’s current situation comes as little surprise.