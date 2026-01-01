Henry Lebron vs. Juan Tapia Stats and Prediction: Record, Age, Height, Weight, Reach, Rankings, and Knockout Ratio

In light of the latest shakeups in the 130-pound division – Jazza Dickens’ first title defense falling through, Emanuel Navarrete stepping up for a title defense in February, and continued uncertainty surrounding O’Shaquie Foster’s status – the contenders lined up below could be gearing up to inch closer and strengthen their claims. One fighter in the ranks who has the potential to step into the spotlight in the coming year is Henry Lebron. The Puerto Rican returns after a 12-month layoff following his surprise, dominant performance against three-time challenger Christopher Diaz-Velez.

Tomorrow, at the Coliseo Roberto Clemente in San Juan, Lebron faces Juan Tapia. The bout between Henry Lebron and Tapia opens the latter half of the main card on the Amanda Serrano-Reina Tellez-headlined event. While a win over the American could further solidify Henry Lebron‘s position in the super featherweight division, a loss could jeopardize his game plan at a time when he appears close to earning a title shot.

Predicting Henry Lebron vs. Juan Tapia: Who has better stats and a record?

Though four years younger than Tapia, Lebron’s resume appears more impressive. Following a respectable amateur career, he turned professional eight years ago. With 50 percent of his 20 victories coming inside the distance, the Moca, Puerto Rico-born fighter remains unbeaten.

Brownsville, Texas-born Juan Tapia, meanwhile, has not been as fortunate. Despite boxing professionally for over a decade, he has compiled a record of 18 bouts, suffering four defeats. Moreover, only four of his 14 wins have come by knockout, giving him a modest 36 percent finish rate.

Henry Lebron vs. Juan Tapia: Height, weight, reach comparison, and more

Physically, the matchup appears evenly balanced. Lebron stands 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimeters) tall with a 68-inch (173-centimeter) reach. His opponent measures 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimeters) in height and boasts a 69-inch (175-centimeter) reach.

It has been over a year since the 28-year-old Lebron last fought. In the buildup to his bout against three-time challenger Christopher Diaz, he tipped the scales at 130 pounds. Tapia, on the other hand, weighed 138.5 pounds when he faced neighboring Louisiana’s Kaylyn Alfred this past March.

Fight prediction

As with many matchups on the card, predictions for Lebron vs. Tapia hinge closely on factors such as age and recent form. Although his last knockout win came in 2022, Henry Lebron continues to build an unbeaten run. Juan Tapia, meanwhile, has not suffered a loss since 2022 and, aside from a year-long absence in 2023, has remained fairly active.

Unlike Lebron, two of Tapia’s four losses ended inside the distance. Age, however, appears to work against him. At 32, few seem confident in his ability to stage an upset against a surging contender like Henry Lebron.

A slick, fluid southpaw counterpuncher, Lebron is known for his elegant footwork. Armed with a sharp right hook, he mixes effective body work while often boxing off the back foot. At times, however, he can leave his body exposed when employing a shoulder-roll defense.

Considering that Tapia managed to take even the formidable Shakur Stevenson the distance, expect him to resist Lebron’s aggression. A victory over a ranked contender could be his only realistic path into the top 15. As such, anticipate Tapia pushing for an all-out battle.