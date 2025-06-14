“I Don’t Care for Y’all Beef” – Richardson Hitchins Sums Up Gervonta Davis, Shakur Stevenson Feud

A passing glance, and it may look straight out of a Shakespearean play. Three champions – three fights. Tonight, headlining a Matchroom card, Richardson Hitchins will step into the ring in Madison Square Garden for his first title defense against George Kambosos Jr. A month from now, at the Louis Armstrong Stadium, friend Shakur Stevenson will try to ward off William Zepeda’s challenge. And a month later, on August 16, another friend of Hitchins, Gervonta Davis, will enter a rematch with Lamont Roach Jr.

It’s both interesting and intriguing. Three fighters who used to spar in their youth, over the years, transformed into world champions. But amidst this crazy race to claim a place in boxing’s chaotic world, something happened. Shakur Stevenson and Gervonta Davis seemingly branched off in different directions. Incessant beefing, taunts, and jibes have replaced their previously friendly terms. For Hitchins, who has been close to both, it’s painful. But he has to move on, for boxing doesn’t wait for anyone.

Richardson Hitchins on the Gervonta Davis-Shakur Stevenson squabble: I’d rather stay out of your issues

Hitchins was in deep discussion with Akin ‘AK’ Reyes and Barak Bess. He shared his boxing journey that commenced at the Mayweather stable and how Gervonta Davis helped him during the Covid-19 crisis. So, considering how, despite talks of a potential matchup, Shakur Stevenson and Tank have been at each other’s throats, Barak Bess wondered, “So how does it feel?” You’re good with Shakur, you’re good with Tank. How did it feel being in the middle of that war?” Richardson Hitchins didn’t take sides. At the end of the day, it’s about the sport, not personal drama. “At the end of the day it’s a sport, so I don’t care for y’all beef,” Hitchins summed up his position before adding, “To me it’s like, man, y’all fight; may the best man win, and I don’t care as long as none of y’all get hurt.”

Hitchins recalled. Stevenson and Davis had known each other since their childhood; however, they weren’t so close. Both he and Stevenson helped Davis when he received a shot at the title fight, his first, against Jose Pedraza. So he found himself in a tight spot as Stevenson and Davis’ relationship deteriorated.

“It got weird,” Hitchins acknowledged. Right from the beginning, he knew both Tank and Stevenson were going to become big names.

I kept trying, but nothing came of it

He reckoned the Tank-Stevenson beef started gradually. It wasn’t serious at first. Just small back-and-forth moments, possibly verbal, before things escalated publicly on social media. Richardson tried to mediate and bring them together.

“I started being around Tank closely, and we were in Houston one time. This was before Shakur moved down to Houston, and like, I got them to chop it up. Like, I told, like, you know, Shakur to pull up on us. We were bowling, like, Tank, like, y’all come chop it up. They chopped it up. We kicked it for, like, a few days. Everything was cool, then sh*t got sour again,” Hitchins pointed out.

Richardson Hitchins has a mature, sportsmanlike view of boxing. He doesn’t take personal offense. He hasn’t met a fellow boxer he genuinely dislikes. So, given that all of them come from humble beginnings and now they’re in a position to earn money and support their families, the beef is unnecessary, he felt.

To put it in a nutshell, Hitchins just wants a fair fight, only that neither of them should get seriously hurt.

