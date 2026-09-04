“I Have Your Tooth”: Marcos Maidana Revives Infamous Moment as Adrien Broner FaceTimes Floyd Mayweather

Although the live stream belongs to Adrien Broner and DeenTheGreat, the spotlight appears to have fallen on Marcos Maidana. The former two-division champion is in the United States, where he visited his old opponent Broner’s Kick stream and rekindled old memories.

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After regaling fans by watching an old video of their 2013 fight for the welterweight title, an intriguing twist saw Maidana get in touch with another foe, one who inflicted two of his career-defining defeats: Floyd Mayweather. Taking everyone off guard, Maidana later displayed a particular piece of memorabilia he had kept all these years.

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“Aye, I got somebody (who wants) to say what’s up with you,” Broner could be heard saying into the phone.

Footage showed Broner face-timing Floyd Mayweather before turning the phone screen toward Maidana.

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Seeing each other after so many years, the two foes who fought 24 rounds across two bouts in 2014 smiled and waved at each other.

“What’s up, Floyd?” Maidana shouted.

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As the unbeaten former champion responded, the Argentinian added, “I have your tooth, Floyd.”

The moment had everyone laughing and cheering.

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The history of that tooth that Maidana claimed belonged to Mayweather goes back to twelve years ago, when he met the American for a rematch. After their first meeting on May 3, 2014, the duo ended up fighting once again a few months later on September 13.

Given a good account of himself, Maidana, who was riding on the success of his title win over Adrien Broner the previous year, took Mayweather the distance during their first fight for title unification. The bout ended in a majority decision win for Mayweather.

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Imago Boxing: Floyd Mayweather vs Marcos Maidana Sep 13, 2014 Las Vegas, NV, USA Floyd Mayweather green gloves and Marcos Maidana blue gloves during their WBC & WBA Welterweight and WBC Superwelter Weight title fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Las Vegas MGM Grand Garden Arena NV USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJaynexKamin-Onceax 8085813

During their second meeting, Mayweather appeared better prepared, gaining full control of the fight. Things, however, turned bizarre during the third round when a clean overhand right from Maidana landed flush on Mayweather’s face. Footage of the exchange showed an object falling from the American’s mouth.

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It was later claimed to be a tooth that came out of Mayweather’s mouth as a result of the impact of Maidana’s punch.

According to Maidana and other reports, his team members picked it up and later presented it to him. Although the Argentine lost the bout by a unanimous decision and later announced his retirement from professional boxing, he decided to reward himself by taking the so-called Mayweather tooth as a trophy.

He allegedly turned it into a pendant on a gold necklace that he displayed in Broner’s stream.

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It’s a different matter; the claims were hotly debated by both Mayweather and several fans. The American, who went on to fight Manny Pacquiao after defeating Maidana, argued that it was not his tooth but most likely either spit or Vaseline. Fans and experts, meanwhile, felt it could have been a piece of Mayweather’s mouthguard.

They made their case based on Mayweather showing no sign of missing a tooth during post-fight interviews.

Beyond Marcos Maidana and Floyd Mayweather: When teeth almost became trophies

Even so, Maidana is not the only person to have taken memorabilia of an opponent as a trophy. There are a few past examples.

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The most notable one, and one that closely resembles the Maidana-Mayweather case, appears to be the 1958 Sonny Liston Wayne Bethea fight. Liston stopped Bethea in just 69 seconds. The latter reportedly lost several teeth during the brutal first-round knockout.

While Liston did not make jewelry out of them, it was suggested at the time that broken mouthpieces and teeth left on the canvas by his opponents became part of the collectibles during post-fight clean-ups.

In the end, what matters the most is that Mayweather’s so-called tooth became a lucky charm for Maidana.

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In Broner’s stream, the former champion was seen showing wads of dollars that visibly took Broner and his associates by surprise. Despite losing both fights to Mayweather, Maidana is, in a way, still fortunate to enjoy the perks of their rivalry years later – thanks to the so-called tooth.

There’s no reason for Mayweather to complain either. Thanks to him, while many opponents like Canelo climbed the ladder, some like Maidana still remain rich.