“I’m Close to Being Compared to Muhammad Ali” – Claressa Shields Turns Heads With Jake Paul Remark

When it comes to Claressa Shields, Terence Crawford didn’t mince words: “There’s no comparison.” In an epic interview with Shannon Sharpe on Club Shay Shay, the reigning world champion, currently preparing for the biggest test of his career, revealed who he considers the greatest female boxer of all time. He ranked Shields above legends Laila Ali and Christy Martin. Receiving praise from arguably the best pound-for-pound fighter of this generation is a major endorsement. A true pat on the back for the two-time Olympic gold medalist.

So, where does Claressa Shields see herself in the pantheon of boxing greatness? A recent interview offered some insight into that very question. One that continues to puzzle both fans and experts alike. What made the exchange even more interesting was how Shields used the moment to hit two birds with one stone. Not only did she confidently rank herself, but she also took a subtle jab at someone she’s been publicly sparring with: Jake Paul.

It was a ‘Day off with Claressa Shields’ on Whistle. As Shields walked host Elliot Georgiadis through the key milestones of her career, the conversation inevitably turned to her ongoing feud with Jake Paul. “How do you feel, though, when Jake Paul compares himself to Muhammad Ali?” Georgiadis asked.

Shields didn’t hesitate. Jake Paul made those statements just to ruffle some feathers. “Oh, I think it’s just to get tension cuz he’s nowhere near Muhammad Ali,” she stated. The fact remains: “I’m close to being compared to Muhammad Ali.” According to Shields, when names like Deontay Wilder or Terence Crawford are mentioned in conversations involving Ali-level comparisons, Jake Paul doesn’t belong in the same breath.

That said, Shields struck a more measured tone as the interview continued. She seems to have moved past their verbal back-and-forth. “It doesn’t really matter. I ain’t really got nothing against him. You know, it is what it is. He changed the sport of boxing.”

For those curious about Jake Paul’s earlier comments. At one point in his rising boxing career, he boldly declared, “I’ll become the next Muhammad Ali at the rate this is going (boxing career).”

And how that has fared for the 28-year-old is a question that often floats in the boxing community.

Claressa Shields and Jake Paul: From conflict to common ground?

Last December, a few weeks after the Mike Tyson fight, Claressa Shields called out Jake Paul. According to her, the Ohioan would be walking into an easy drubbing. Months later, speaking with Ariel Helwani, Shields explained how she felt disrespected when she received an offer from the MVP to fight on the July Katie Taylor-Amanda Serrano card. “They offered me some money to fight on the July card. Yep, um, I think it was co-main against Shadasia. But the money was nowhere near what I make,” Shields said.

But it seems things may finally be cooling down between the two. Jake Paul, emphasizing that his primary focus remains on business, expressed interest in signing the multi-division champion to his promotional outfit. Meanwhile, as the usual rumors of ‘rigged fights’ resurfaced following Jake Paul’s win over Julio Cesar Chávez Jr., Claressa Shields offered a fair but pointed perspective: “I don’t think Jake is rigging his fights. He’s just picking opponents that look good on paper and that he knows he can beat with his level of skills. His win over Chavez Jr., I believe, has ranked him as a cruiserweight contender 🤷🏽‍♀️.”

Whether Claressa Shields has reached Muhammad Ali’s level or is simply on the path toward it remains open to debate. But one thing is certain: she is the greatest female fighter of this generation. With every win, she continues to build a legacy that transcends gender. A career that deserves to be mentioned among the best fighters of this era, male or female.

What’s your take? Are Claressa Shields’ achievements beginning to echo those of Muhammad Ali?