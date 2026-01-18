“I’m Crying in My Dreams”: Ebanie Bridges Gets Emotional Over Son and Sacrifices Amid Retirement Rumors

While Ebanie Bridges dreamed of a successful comeback, reality soon struck as Alexis Araiza Mones dominated her over eight rounds to claim a unanimous victory. After staying out of the ring for two years, the Australian fighter stepped in to face the tough Texan on the MVP-DAZN card headlined by Amanda Serrano. A win would have crowned a memorable chapter for Bridges, who, along with partner Kell Brook, welcomed their son, Ezerra Ray Brook, in February.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

To Ebanie Bridges, all the effort, time, and money felt wasted, as she had to contend with a setback that raised serious questions about her future. While she rubbished the retirement rumors, Bridges couldn’t stop herself from reflecting on the journey that had demanded so much from her and her young family.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ebanie Bridges on the high price of chasing boxing glory

Filled with emotions, Ebanie Bridges stressed that she hadn’t laced up to be a mere participant. “I box to win, and I box to be my best,” she told Boxing King Media. Bridges made it clear – she didn’t put her son through those sacrifices just to lose.

“I didn’t push for all those sleepless nights. I didn’t go to the gym when I was f**king exhausted. I didn’t ask people for help, you know? I didn’t waste; this is my thought process: wasting everyone’s f**king time with my son and getting them to help me and putting strain on things, like not being like fully there for my son because I’m tired or I’m training,” Bridges said.

According to the former champion, winning makes those sacrifices feel justified. When she wins, she feels the sacrifices were “worth it.” She doesn’t waste anyone’s time, and she honors the people who supported her. Losing, meanwhile, makes everything feel meaningless.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Maria Cecilia Roman faces Ebanie Bridges for the IBF women’s world bantamweight title on the Main Card of the Kiko Martinez vs Josh Warrington 2 fight night at First Direct Arena in Leeds, United Kingdom on March 26th, 2022, Credit:Graham Finney / Avalon.

After the defeat, she felt she had wasted her own time, as well as her family’s and her team’s. Wasting money and emotional energy, she felt all those sacrifices were “for nothing.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

After the loss, Bridges looks to rise again

This is why the loss hurt her so deeply. Bridges admitted she cannot accept being “average” or moral victories or “at least you tried” thinking. That mentality is exactly what made her a champion. But it also makes losing emotionally devastating. The loss wasn’t just professional – it hit her identity, pride, and sense of purpose.

Underscoring her championship mentality, Ebanie Bridges took to social media soon after the loss and posted a message. “Well, they do say, ‘If you try, you may fail, but if you don’t try, you are guaranteed failure.'” ‘I might not have gotten the W, but I said I’d get back in the ring in the first year after giving birth, which I did, & that for me was an achievement in itself,” her Instagram post read.

ADVERTISEMENT

This past September, Bridges turned 39. With a newborn at home, expectations for a comeback were low.

Instead, she opted to continue fighting. One of the first measures Bridges took to breathe fresh life into her career was to join Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions (MVP). In reward, she received the opportunity to fight on the main card of the new year’s first boxing event.

As she made her stance clear, Bridges received support from several corners, including a shoutout from rival Shannon Courtenay. More significant, however, is how Bridges charts her career after the setback.