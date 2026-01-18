“I Miss You”: Muhammad Ali’s Family Pays Tribute on Late Legend’s 84th Heavenly Birthday

In a world gripped by anxiety and despair, we need Muhammad Ali now more than ever. Boxing’s “Greatest” left us ten years ago, yet he left behind memories cherished by millions. Had he been alive, Ali would have turned 84 today. Though he’s no longer with us, his family, fans, and supporters know he’s watching over everyone from above.

To mark the heavenly birthday of one of the 20th century’s greatest athletes, Ali’s daughters and grandson, Nico Ali Walsh, shared heartfelt messages, reminding the world that he is still deeply loved and missed. Going through each message, it’s clear what Ali meant to them and to millions worldwide.

Muhammad Ali’s legacy lives on: Family honors the boxing icon

Before she became the torchbearer of his legacy, Laila Ali and her father had a disagreement when she explained her plans to pursue professional boxing. As she gained a foothold in the male-dominated sport, however, Ali came to understand her passion and became her biggest supporter. At the time of his passing, Laila had retired as an unbeaten world champion. Yet not a day goes by that she doesn’t miss her father. Wishing him a happy birthday, she wrote, “Happy heavenly birthday to the one and only GOAT. – Thanks for all the love and birthday wishes you have sent to my father.”

Elder sister Hana Ali shared a message filled with personal memory, humor, and admiration. She celebrated not just Muhammad Ali, the legend, but Muhammad Ali the father and joyful human being. Sharing an old photograph from their Fremont, Los Angeles, home, she recalled how Ali would relax at home, surrounded by family attention.

Ali’s eldest child from his marriage to Khalilah Ali, Maryum “May May” Ali, prayed for Allah to grant him a place in the highest levels of “Jannah” (Heaven). Rasheda Ali, the youngest sister, expressed her heartfelt emotions. “Happy 84th Birthday, Daddy. I miss your love, kindness, and laughter! May Allah grant you the highest level of Jannah,” she wrote while sharing a video of herself showing old photographs to Ali.

The next generation of the family, carrying on Ali’s legacy, also shared their messages. Nico Ali Walsh joined his mother, Rasheda Ali, writing, “10 years ago today, we celebrated your last birthday together. The last time we spoke, hugged, and laughed. I’m still fighting, still trying to honor everything you stood for. May Allah grant you the highest place in Jannah. Happy birthday always.”

The tribute included a video from Ali’s last birthday, showing him staring at a candle-lit cake – just six months before he passed away.

Ali: The greatest in the ring, the brightest hope beyond it

Born on January 17, 1942, in Louisville, Kentucky, Ali left an indelible mark on the sport of boxing that may never fade. What set him apart, and what made him a global figure, was his activism. His struggle for human rights became a clarion call for the generation that lived through the turbulent 60s and 70s.

Even after he retired, Ali’s influence continued to inspire a new generation of fighters, including Mike Tyson. Parkinson’s gradually slowed him down and took his faculties, making day-to-day life a struggle. Yet Ali’s presence remained a source of inspiration and hope.

Ten years after BBC and Sports Illustrated named him the century’s greatest sports personality, Barack Obama became the first African American President of the United States – a milestone in the change Ali had been fighting for his whole life. In 2010, the 44th President, who once called Ali “the quintessential American, with the ability to overcome barriers and to remake himself as a symbol of reconciliation,” wrote a moving essay on Ali’s 50 years on the world stage:

“This is the Muhammad Ali who inspires us today—the man who believes real success comes when we rise after we fall, who has shown us that through undying faith and steadfast love, each of us can make this world a better place. He is, and always will be, the champ,” President Obama wrote in a write-up for USA Today.

Those words continue to resonate as the world celebrates Muhammad Ali’s heavenly 84th birthday.