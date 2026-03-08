IBF Alleged of Taking U-Turn on Jai Opetaia After Receiving Sanctioning Fees – Insider Report

IBF may end up fielding a lot of questions. The growing details surrounding the controversy over Jai Opetaia’s debut fight at Dana White’s boxing promotion could put the New Jersey-based sanctioning body, which stripped him of its cruiserweight title, under the scanner. Yet accounts from Zuffa’s side suggest the promotion believed it had met the IBF’s requirements. Notably, the latest reports indicate they attempted to comply with the IBF, including flying in a supervisor and paying a sanctioning fee.

“Per Zuffa, the IBF sanction fees were paid, and supervisor Levi Martinez had flown in from New Mexico and was on-site in Las Vegas, and all was fine with #OpetaiaGlanton being sanctioned for the title,” wrote Dan Rafael. “Also, the belt was displayed on the dais and listed on the graphics of the stream of the presser. At some point after the presser, the IBF posted on its website the announcement that it would not sanction the bout. So what changed?”

According to information BoxingScene received, the sanctioning amount Zuffa paid was roughly $80,000. Later, Rafael shared additional details, including how IBF head Daryl Peoples felt disrespected following the events at the press conference.

Even though Jai Opetaia held the IBF belt and displayed it prominently, the IBF belt appeared secondary to Zuffa’s new belt in photos, stage setup, and promotion. So this perceived slight may have prompted the IBF to pull its sanction and send its supervisor home. The fallout, however, extends beyond that moment on stage.

“I only feel bad for Opetaia, whose goal is to win all the belts,” Rafael said. “The sanction being pulled has nothing to do with that rule the IBF specified because the rule was on the books when the IBF sanctioned the fight in the first place. And the rule only applies to non-trophy belts, which, until the Ali Act amendment becomes law, is a trophy belt.”

The developments surrounding Jai Opetaia’s inaugural fight at Zuffa Boxing 04 have intensified debate within boxing circles.

Jai Opetaia’s championship push meets IBF resistance

The bout, where Opetaia faces Brandon Glanton in the main event, was promoted as the Australian’s Ring title defense with Zuffa’s cruiserweight belt on the line. But the move promptly drew concerns from the IBF.

Reportedly, Opetaia’s team informed the IBF that the Zuffa belt was just a “trophy or token of recognition,” not a unification fight. The sanctioning body initially accepted this clarification. Zuffa, meanwhile, continued to market the Zuffa belt as a “world championship,” even displaying all three belts (IBF, Ring, and Zuffa) at press events. But the move seemingly backfired. Once it learned about Zuffa’s promotional stance, the IBF, likely feeling overshadowed, decided to withdraw its sanction.

“The International Boxing Federation (IBF) has withdrawn sanction of the optional defense of the IBF Cruiserweight Title between champion Jai Opetaia and #15 ranked contender Brandon Glanton scheduled for March 8, 2026,” the IBF’s official statement retrieved by BoxingScene read.

“With sanction withdrawn, the Opetaia vs. Glanton bout is now an Unsanctioned Contest. IBF Rule 5.H. states in part – An Unsanctioned Contest is a fight which the IBF has not formally approved for sanction or where sanction has been formally withdrawn.” If a Champion participates in an unsanctioned contest within his prescribed weight limit, the title will be declared vacant whether the Champion wins or loses the bout.”

Even with that ruling in place, the latest reports indicate that Opetaia has decided to follow the IBF’s weigh-in rules.

These developments now raise further questions about the Australian champion’s pursuit of undisputed status. With Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez set to defend his unified titles against David Benavidez on Cinco de Mayo weekend, Opetaia, who joined Dana White’s stable this January, aimed to build momentum with a title defense and the Zuffa belt as added hardware. The IBF’s decision has now complicated that path.