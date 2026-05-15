IBF drops final Oleksandr Usyk decision for Rico Verhoeven clash in Giza

Even if it has nine lives, the noose is finally tightening around “The Cat.” Oleksandr Usyk’s upcoming fight against Rico Verhoeven is already being viewed as one of the most significant risk points of his heavyweight reign.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Should he lose in Giza, Usyk’s WBC belt would be gone. That also means his IBF title would come under immediate threat. The New Jersey-based sanctioning body made that clear in its latest communique, laying out exactly what is at stake for the unified heavyweight champion.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If Usyk loses on May 23, 2026, the IBF heavyweight title will be declared vacant immediately,” their statement read. They also outlined the scenario if Usyk wins.

“If Usyk wins on May 23, 2026, the IBF will acknowledge the WBC’s position in the rotation and order the IBF mandatory bout for one hundred eighty (180) days thereafter,” it added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The IBF’s statement also referenced a similar WBA clause, noting that the mandatory date can be adjusted “in the event of substantial delays in rotation.”

In practical terms, the IBF is outlining standard sanctioning procedures. But in Oleksandr Usyk‘s case, the timing makes it far more meaningful.

ADVERTISEMENT

Normally, challengers must be inside the top-15 rankings to earn a title shot. That is not the case here. Rico Verhoeven, a former kickboxing champion, has not competed in professional boxing in 12 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Still, despite Agit Kabayel holding interim status and Tyson Fury sitting as the number one contender, the WBC and its board of governors have sanctioned Usyk vs. Verhoeven as a voluntary title defense.

That is where the IBF takes a different position. Under its rules, the fight remains an unsanctioned bout.

ADVERTISEMENT

“An unsanctioned contest is a fight which the IBF has not formally approved for sanction or where sanction has been formally withdrawn,” the statement explained, citing its charter. “If a champion participates in an unsanctioned contest within his prescribed weight limit, the title will be declared vacant whether the champion wins or loses the bout.”

The latest IBF notice effectively tempers that stance, but only under conditions tied to the broader rotation between sanctioning bodies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oleksandr Usyk’s future hinges on must-win bout on May 23

Even if Usyk wins, the IBF will not immediately move to enforce a mandatory defense. Instead, it will wait for the WBC and WBA rotation process to conclude before ordering its own mandatory challenger within the 180-day window.

To add further context, the IBF is also staging an eliminator on the Usyk-Verhoeven card between two of its top contenders.

ADVERTISEMENT

Third-ranked Frank Sanchez will face fourth-ranked Richard Torrez Jr., with both fighters effectively battling for positioning in a reshaped title picture.

With the top two IBF slots currently vacant, the winner is expected to move quickly into contention.

All of this comes as the heavyweight division begins to shift in real time. Mandatory challengers remain in place, but voluntary blockbuster fights are increasingly shaping the landscape.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last weekend, Daniel Dubois produced a major upset when he knocked out WBO champion Fabio Wardley in Manchester.

He is now being linked with a potential clash against rising star Moses Itauma.

But Usyk has already made his intentions clear. After the Verhoeven fight, he wants the winner of Wardley vs. Dubois.

Given that Usyk and Dubois have already met twice, both going the Ukrainian’s way, a potential trilogy remains uncertain.

Elsewhere, Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua are expected to meet by year-end in another heavyweight blockbuster. The winner could also enter the picture for a shot at Usyk, provided he is still at the top of the division.

In boxing terms, the heavyweight picture is tightening around its biggest names again. And at the center of it all is Usyk, with everything now hinging on what happens in Giza against Verhoeven.