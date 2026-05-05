Iconic Rock Band’s Sphere Hijack Casts Doubt on Highly-Anticipated Mayweather–Pacquiao Rematch

There were times when the hype around a Mayweather or Pacquiao fight would dominate the boxing world. But those days now belong to a different era. As the two out-of-retirement icons look to recreate the spectacle they delivered 11 years ago, doubts and controversies have replaced that excitement. The contrast is hard to ignore.

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The duo was scheduled for a September face-off at a Netflix boxing event in Las Vegas. However, uncertainty quickly surfaced after Floyd Mayweather deemed it an exhibition match rather than a real fight. The situation, which now centers on contractual obligations, took another turn with a fresh development. This time from the world of rock music.

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“Due to overwhelming demand,” the Instagram post of the “Eagles” read. “Six additional shows—Friday, September 18; Saturday, September 19; Friday, November 13; Saturday, November 14; November 27; and Saturday, November 28—have been added to Eagles – Live in Concert at Sphere, the longest-running residency at the revolutionary venue with 64 shows in total.”

As much as it may thrill rock aficionados, who would now line up to buy tickets, the message leaves boxing diehards confused.

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Reportedly, Mayweather-Pacquiao II was expected to take place on September 19 at the Sphere – the same venue where the Eagles will now perform – in Vegas.

How can a place with a max capacity of 20,000 host two entirely separate events at the same time?

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That question sharpens the confusion, especially as the Sphere itself appeared to back the announcement.

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“Can’t wait!” the reaction from the arena’s Instagram handle read.

The overlap now leaves the fate of Mayweather vs. Pacquiao increasingly uncertain.

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Floyd Mayweather–Manny Pacquiao II faces mounting complications

To clarify matters, doubts had already emerged soon after Mayweather made his bold claim about the status of the rematch.

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“As of right now, we don’t know exactly where the fight is going to be at,” Mayweather told reporters back in March. “The Sphere is one of the places that they talked about. So, we don’t know if it’s a hundred percent going to be there. And this is not actually a fight; it’s an exhibition… It’s an exhibition, so we’re both winners.”

Those comments triggered backlash, with Manny Pacquiao and his team claiming they signed for a real professional bout, not an exhibition.

“That’s not what we signed. We signed for a real fight. He got his advance. Why is he announcing this propaganda exhibition?” Pacquiao said. “For me, he cannot get out of his contract because he is going to face a lot of consequences if he doesn’t fight and fails his commitment. I think he’s scared of losing. That’s his leverage, to go around and have exhibitions because of his undefeated record. If that record will be ruined, what else will he be able to leverage?”

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That dispute over the fight’s status is only part of the problem, as Mayweather’s legal and financial troubles deepen the uncertainty.

Already hit with a $7.3 million lien by the IRS, the former unbeaten world champion is also facing lawsuits that have dented his reputation as the richest boxer ever.

Adding to that, the IRS notifying Mayweather of revoking his passport, potentially preventing him from pursuing the upcoming exhibition match against Greek kickboxer Mike Zambidis, further complicates matters.

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With questions now surrounding multiple fronts, including his ability to travel, the situation continues to grow more complicated.

Clarity remains elusive. While there may not have been too many takers for the rematch between the two aging legends, there remains a section of diehards who want to see Mayweather and Pacquiao back in the ring at least once more before they step away for good.