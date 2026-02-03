‘If I’m Lying, Sue Me’: Deontay Wilder Escalates Cheating Allegations Against Tyson Fury

On April 4, Deontay Wilder will end his 10-month layoff and step into his 50th professional bout. He faces heavyweight contender Derek Chisora on a DAZN PPV billed as “100.” The former WBC titlist, who turned 40 this past October, hopes to revive his career after a difficult stretch.

Many believe the consecutive losses to Tyson Fury triggered a run of setbacks from which Wilder has yet to recover. However, the Olympic gold medalist argues things could have been different. According to him, had Fury not “cheated” in their first two fights, his career path would have looked different. While Deontay Wilder has made similar accusations before, a shared history with Chisora – whose three defeats in 13 fights were inflicted by Fury – reignited those memories.

Deontay Wilder reopens Tyson Fury feud, stands by cheating allegations

The sit-down with Rick ‘Verzace’ Reeno shifted when the Ring Magazine CEO brought up the Fury losses. Chisora brushed it off, remarking that the Mancunian had beaten them badly, so there was no point in talking about him. Wilder disagreed: “He ain’t whooped me. He ain’t whooped me twice.”

Reeno tried setting the context – Wilder still felt that, with his two knockdowns considered, he should have won the fight. Chisora countered that Fury deserved credit for the win, especially since he saw those bouts in person. Still, Wilder insisted, “He didn’t win nothing. They gave it to him.” His frustration stemmed from the first fight that ended in a draw and the rematch, where Fury knocked him out in the 11th round. “He definitely cheated,” he said.

According to the former champion, he has ample proof to back his claims. He plans to present the evidence in a documentary or film. Calling Fury the “biggest cheater in boxing history,” Wilder said he is willing to face litigation if anything he claimed was untrue.

Tyson Fury lands a left jab to Deontay Wilders chest during the Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder III 12-round Heavyweight boxing match, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, October 9th, 2021.

“If I’m lying, then please tell him to sue me for defamation of character so I can have the proof,” he said. “And I want that.” Wilder then turned to alleged racial bias. Recalling how the referee in their first match gave Fury an extra 15-count after a knockdown, Wilder felt that because he knows so many uncomfortable facts, many would rather have him out of the boxing business.

Wilder’s comments are likely to divide fans.

Wilder revisits old wounds caused by Fury

This also was not the first time he spoke publicly about Tyson Fury’s alleged in-the-ring transgressions. Last year, ahead of the fight against Tyrrell Anthony Herndon, he told Dan Canobbio, “I mean, Fury is a cheater; he’s the biggest cheater in boxing.”

He claimed that, in the first fight, Ricky Hatton, who was part of Fury’s camp, pulled Fury’s glove in a way that shifted Fury’s fist into an “improper position,” meaning that the padding was not protecting Wilder from the knuckles. “I saw in the first fight when Ricky Hatton was pulling down your glove to put your fist in the improper position. Y’all tried the same method the second time, but this time you scratched flesh out of my ears, which caused my ears to bleed,” he said.

Later in the second fight, he believed Fury used a similar tactic, causing scratches inside Wilder’s ears and making them bleed. He suggested it affected his balance and contributed to his loss.

According to Wilder, Fury tampered with his gloves because they looked altered. The implication was that Fury gained extra punching power illegally. “I highly believe you put something hard in your glove. Something the size and the shape of an egg weight,” he reportedly said.

Wilder’s latest charge does not stray from his earlier stance, but it underscores the grievance he has carried for years. With a pivotal bout approaching, this may be his way of revisiting those accusations as he looks to secure a victory late in his career.