Two years ago, Imane Khelif fulfilled her Olympic dream by winning welterweight gold at the Paris Olympics. After her Olympic triumph, which was overshadowed by controversy surrounding her eligibility to compete in the women’s division, the Algerian boxer wanted to return to the professional ranks. However, her comeback plans have encountered an unexpected setback.

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According to Reuters and other outlets, Khelif was scheduled to fight Clarida Sarabia on December 15, 2026 at the Maison de la Mutualité in Paris. However, that bout had to be canceled after Sarabia decided to withdraw. The event promoter offered some insights into the reasons behind Sarabia’s pull-out.

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“The opponent did have to withdraw from the fight for administrative reasons,” ​Stair Event’s spokesperson reportedly told Reuters.

Sarabia’s promotional team, Sube La Mano Promotions, also released a statement.

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“Out of respect for the promoter ​and all parties involved, we prefer to ​keep the ⁠details of our private discussions confidential,” a representative for the company said.

“Clarida was looking forward to this opportunity, and we remain ⁠open ​to making this fight happen ​in the future.

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Meanwhile, reports indicate that Sarabia’s brother and manager, Porres Sarabia, spoke with a Dutch newspaper and claimed that they had not been treated fairly.

According to an Athlon Sports report, he said he received “negative reactions” when seeking information about Khelif’s medical condition.

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“While it is my responsibility to protect the safety and interests of my boxer,” he reportedly said. “All in all, this led me to decide to cancel the fight.”

Born in Spijkenisse, Netherlands, Sarabia has competed professionally since February 26. She has won all four of her professional fights, each inside the distance. Her most recent bout came in August against Lina Tejada.

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Reports indicate Khelif was initially scheduled to make her professional comeback in April this year. She was supposed to face German boxer Julia Igel at Salle Wagram in Paris. However, the event was first postponed and later cancelled after Khelif sustained a shoulder injury.

When her fight against Sarabia was announced on November 6, Khelif expressed her excitement.

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“It’s been over two years since I last boxed, and I’ve really missed being in the ring,” she said. “The last couple of years have been quite difficult. The time has come to turn professional, and I’m going to give it my all.”

Khelif’s pivot to professional boxing comes amid reports that she is unlikely to compete at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

While the Sarabia matchup has been cancelled, there is still a positive development for Khelif.

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The wait is on: Khelif looks for her next opponent

Organizers have reportedly confirmed that Khelif would continue to compete on the December 15 card as they search for a replacement opponent.

Although Khelif is best known for her outstanding amateur record, which includes gold medals at the Arab, Mediterranean, and African Champions; a silver at the World Championship; and Olympic gold at the Paris Games, she has previously competed as a professional boxer.

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On November 23, 2023, she traveled to Singapore for an event promoted by Golden Glove Asia Promotions. Featuring in the main card, she faced Thailand’s Suwanun Antanai. Khelif won the bout via a third-round TKO.

A few months later, Khelif represented Algeria at the 33rd Summer Games in Paris. Although she went on to win gold in the welterweight category, Khelif gained significant attention for the controversy that erupted in the wake of her first bout against Italian Angela Carini.

The issue reportedly stemmed from a disqualification Khelif faced at the 2023 IBA (International Boxing Association) Women’s World Boxing Championship in New Delhi, India.

Following her semi-final win over Thailand’s Janjaem Suwannapheng, Khelif was scheduled to face China’s Yang Lieu for the gold medal. However, ahead of the bout, citing eligibility concerns, the IBA disqualified Khelif alongside Taiwanese boxer Lin Yu-ting. Reports suggest that the IBA had not released independently verifiable medical evidence supporting its claims.

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The IOC (International Olympic Committee), which had taken over the charge from the IBA to oversee the boxing schedule at the Paris Games, however, allowed Khelif to compete, confirming that she met the applicable rules.

Public attention on Khelif, subsequently, intensified following her round-of-16 match against Carini. The bout ended after 46 seconds when the Italian boxer pulled out, citing pain in her nose.

The incident fueled widespread speculation and misleading claims about Khelif’s gender. The Algerian, however, decided to continue amid mounting criticism against her campaign and eventually won gold after defeating China’s Liu Yan in the finals.

Khelif later filed a legal complaint in France over alleged online harassment.