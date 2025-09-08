Imane Khelif Unshaken Despite Gender Row Threatening World Championship Spot

Spread across 10 weight classes, representing over 60 countries, around 500 boxers are currently fighting at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena. They are participating at World Boxing’s inaugural event in England, the biggest ever since the 2012 London Olympics. But the show that began four days ago, on September 4, and will conclude next week, on September 14, will not feature two of the most well-known amateur boxers in recent times: Algeria’s Imane Khelif and Chinese Taipei’s Lin Yu-ting.

The developments occur in line with World Boxing’s mandate that requires gender tests for all the boxers who want to participate in the women’s category. It’s been a huge setback for Imane Khelif. She filed an appeal against the decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). Last year, at the 33rd Summer Olympics, the Algerian welterweight found herself in the eye of a controversial storm. Yet, she pressed on and eventually secured a gold medal, a first of its kind for her country. However, despite her participation, or rather absence, at yet another global event now gaining considerable traction, the 26-year-old remains unperturbed.

Imane Khelif: Nothing dark lasts forever

Sharing a few pictures where she’s posing in boxing gear, Imane Khelif’s Instagram post captured her motivation in a fitting manner. “Power is the accessory I never take off 🔥,” she wrote. And the reactions supported her belief.

“People are with you…. The people are with you, Imane!! We believe in you, in what you are doing, and in what you represent, love. You will never be alone; we will always go by your side!! Just tell us… and we’re off! 💪 💪,” wrote one follower.

A detailed report from ‘Sky Sports‘ reveals Imane Khelif’s appeal to the CAS may not receive a timely hearing. It appears no hearing is listed through Sept 19. So even the earliest possible date would be after the championships end.

For the record, despite the gender-related controversy that erupted at the Paris Olympics, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) stuck to its guns, clearing Khelif and Yu-ting’s participations.

Battle beyond the ring

So World Boxing wants a one-time SRY gene test for all athletes who want to compete in the female category at its events. It’s understood that neither Khelif nor Lin has submitted that test to World Boxing yet. Hence, with no entry and no temporary exemption from CAS, Khelif cannot compete in Liverpool.

via Imago Sports News – August 9, 2024 August 06 2024: Imane Khelif Algeria celebrates gold on Day 14 of the Olympic Games, Olympische Spiele, Olympia, OS at Roland Garros, Paris, France. Ulrik Pedersen/CSM. Credit Image: Ulrik Pedersen/Cal Media Paris France EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20240809_zma_c04_191.jpg UlrikxPedersenx csmphotothree279493

For the unversed, an SRY test is a non-invasive cheek swab or blood test that detects the Y chromosome. Following a negative result, the athlete would be eligible for World Boxing’s female category.

The newly formed World Boxing aims to restore credibility and the Olympic pathway for boxing. It’s provisionally tasked with organizing Olympic boxing after issues with the IBA.

On the other hand, Imane Khelif has always insisted, “I was born a woman, I’ve lived as a woman, and I’ve competed as a woman. There’s no doubt that there are enemies of success, and that gives my success a special taste because of these attacks.”

As of now, written submissions continue. The hearing date, after all the parties involved, namely, World Boxing, Khelif, and the Algerian federation, is to be set. Down the line a possible outcome could be CAS upholding World Boxing’s rule. The SRY test becomes mandatory. Or CAS modifies/overturns the rule. Thus, eligibility criteria for the female category at World Boxing events undergo changes.

Nonetheless, with the championships already underway/ending before Sept 19, there will be no participation for Imane Khelif in Liverpool.

