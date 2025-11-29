Insider Details From Jake Paul’s Sparring Sessions Resurface After Pro Boxers Join Training Camp for Anthony Joshua Fight

From a 58-year-old Mike Tyson to a 39-year-old Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., and now to an active 36-year-old former heavyweight champion – this has been Jake Paul’s recent boxing journey. The transition to Anthony Joshua continues to baffle purists, especially considering Paul’s humble beginnings against YouTuber-turned-influencer boxer AnEsonGib. To say Paul hasn’t earned his laurels no longer goes uncontested as it once did.

The groundwork for Jake Paul earning a matchup with one of heavyweight boxing’s biggest stars was laid long ago. His steady, deliberate improvement has taken nearly five years, and his efforts have clearly paid off. He now ranks fourteenth at cruiserweight. Many acknowledge his growth as a fighter. However, Paul still appears a step or two away from full boxing legitimacy. Anthony Joshua represents the first real climb toward that summit. So how did Paul craft the path that now places his name beside a former unified heavyweight champion? His former sparring partner, Anthony ‘Pretty Boy’ Taylor shed some light.

Anthony Taylor breaks down his tough rounds with Jake Paul

Most remember Taylor for his brawl with Dillon Danis. But over the years, like Paul, Taylor has carved out a place in the influencer boxing scene. He now holds the Misfits Boxing light heavyweight title. Still, the MMA-fighter-turned-boxer, who is coincidentally scheduled to return to the cage against Danis, hasn’t forgotten his days sparring with Jake Paul. The Cleveland native’s punishing training routine still leaves an impression.

Imago Boxing: Paul vs Silva Oct 29, 2022 Glendale, Arizona, USA Jake Paul left against Anderson Silva during a boxing match at Desert Diamond Arena. Glendale Desert Diamond Arena Arizona USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMarkxJ.xRebilasx 20221029_mjr_su5_014

Anthony Taylor was speaking with Paul’s former opponent ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry. Considering Paul is lined up to face AJ, Perry likely thought it best to check with Taylor on how their sparring sessions had gone. The Berkeley-born fighter was instantly transported back to 2021, when Paul was still finding his footing in boxing. “So training with Jake Paul, I got to understand how he was as a fighter,” he said.

And he didn’t mince words about Paul’s work ethic: “This guy trained his like a** off. Like we would spar twice a week in the hot a** gym in Puerto Rico. I don’t wish that on my worst enemy.” To that extent, he wouldn’t spare sparring partners who failed to push him. If he wasn’t satisfied, Paul would often send them home. The only one who stayed was Taylor.

“That same night, he said, he told everybody bluntly, ‘I’m sending you, you, and you home; the only person that stays is this guy Anthony.'” Taylor recalled.

From their first encounter to now: Taylor on Jake Paul’s ever-rising ambitions

Taylor had been struggling in his MMA career, but things changed in 2021. Ahead of the Ben Askren fight, Paul invited him for a sparring session. Taylor reportedly completed four rounds and gave his best before another partner replaced him.

A few weeks later, Paul’s team contacted him again. They invited him to Puerto Rico as a key sparring partner for Jake’s first fight with Tyron Woodley.

That opportunity changed the course of Taylor’s career. He left MMA entirely to focus on influencer boxing. He fought on the Paul-Woodley I undercard, losing to Tommy Fury by unanimous decision, but the path was set.

Whether or not one agrees with Taylor’s recollection, one cannot doubt how seriously Jake Paul approaches his preparation. He previously brought in Shakur Stevenson for sparring ahead of the now-shelved Gervonta Davis fight. And recent photos of Paul training with heavyweight contenders Lawrence Okolie, Jared Anderson, and Frank Sanchez further show his dedication to sharpening his craft.

With so many expecting him to fail, Jake Paul seems to take his training all the more seriously.

Do you think Jake Paul has proven himself as a boxer, or does he still have miles to go?