Insider Unpacks Puzzling Devin Haney vs. Teofimo Lopez Fight Collapse

It looks like 2025 might as well become the year of vanishing acts. First, after grabbing headlines, the Jake Paul-Canelo fight disappeared overnight once the Crawford showdown tightened its grip. Now, the Devin Haney–Teofimo Lopez match seems to have joined the list. Till Tuesday, everything looked fine. Set for an August clash, reports revealed the Haney-Lopez fight was a done deal. But now? Hasta la vista.

Ring Magazine’s Mike Coppinger shared that the negotiations for a Riyadh showdown between Devin Haney and Teofimo Lopez have collapsed. The reasons why the fight fell through remain unclear. Frustrated, Haney lashed out at Lopez for playing spoilsport. In a detailed discussion with Boxing News’ Andi Purewal, veteran boxing insider Dan Rafael spilled the beans on the fight’s latest trajectory – from agreement to collapse. Last week, sharing an update about the fight, Rafael had revealed how, largely on account of Lopez’s uncharitable conduct, its fate hung in the balance.

Devin Haney vs. Teofimo Lopez: This chapter is closed, for the moment

The highly regarded journalist approached the plotline from its climax. “At this moment in time, there is no fight; this is not happening,” Rafael said. He recalled a quote from a known source, quote-unquote: “At this point, I don’t think it’s repairable. I have no idea what Teofimo is thinking.”

via Getty

Going back further, he mentioned how many people had informed him initially that both sides had agreed to the terms for a fight on August 16 in Riyadh. The fight would occur at 145 catchweight because, Rafael explained, Devin Haney wants to be a welterweight champion. His last fight with Jose Ramirez was at 144 pounds catchweight. But Teofimo Lopez dilly-dallied. He wasn’t willing to face Haney at 147. But earlier, he expressed keen interest in facing unified welterweight champion Jaron Ennis!

“He wanted 140 for the Haney fight. Haney wasn’t going to drop down that low. Haney wanted 147. Eventually, they came to an agreement: they would do the fight at 145 pounds,” Dan Rafael explained before adding how the fight ‘was agreed to.’ But things changed after that.

Rafael added, “Teofimo wanted the Ennis fight, but Turki wanted to do that fight also….but regardless, he (Ennis) wasn’t going to do the Teofimo fight at 147.” The situation went downhill because Teofimo Lopez was seemingly upset. Though he agreed to the Haney fight and the rest of the terms and conditions, Lopez was unhappy with Turki Alalshikh for not delivering the Ennis fight, Dan Rafael claimed.

What ensued thereafter was the now-infamous and much-publicized fallout, during which Teofimo Lopez made some unsavory remarks about Alalshikh.

It fell apart at the final hurdle

“Turkey was not happy with that, and at that point, uh, his team, his staff, they notified both the Haney camp and the Lopez fight, or Lopez camp, that this fight was not happening; don’t bother signing the contracts,” he explained. This happened at a time when both camps had the paperwork and were literally in agreement.

via Imago

Later, once Lopez offered a public apology to Alalshikh, things once again started moving. “That did the trick, and as I was told, uh, they were now willing to move forward with the fight under the same terms. They still had the paperwork; sign, go ahead. They, the, uh, Turki office sent, uh, notifications and emails to both teams. I believe it was on Sunday night. All right, go ahead now and sign the contracts,” Rafael stated.

Like many fans, it perplexed Dan Rafael when Teofimo Lopez reportedly refused to sign the contract. Devin Haney had already expressed his willingness for the showdown. He said, “Turki wanted the fight to get done. Haney wanted the fight to get done. Teofimo wouldn’t sign the contract and blew up the fight. I mean, I don’t know what the exact reason for that was, but he’s not fighting the fight.”

So for Haney, it’s back to square one. With the chances of a rematch with Ryan Garcia appearing dim, he will have to look out for a new dance partner. As for Teofimo Lopez, there are several questions that he needs to answer.

